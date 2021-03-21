Global Veterinary Vaccine Market 2019 – 2024

An adjuvant is a substance that is formulated as part of a vaccine to enhance its ability to induce protection against infection. Adjuvants are substances added to vaccines to enhance the immunogenicity of highly purified antigens that have insufficient immunostimulatory capabilities. And many vaccines also contain an adjuvant or adjuvant combination: these are substances added to vaccines specifically because of their immune enhancing effects. Adjuvants were initially used to counter the poor immunogenic potential of highly purified antigens. In recent years their role has expanded as our understanding of the immunology of vaccination has grown.

The classification of Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants includes Oral, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular and Others. And the proportion of Intramuscular in 2017 is about 41.5%. The Subcutaneous in 2016 is about 23.4%. Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants is widely sales for Livestock Vaccines, Companion Animals Vaccines. The most proportion of Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants is used for Livestock Vaccines, and the consumption proportion is about 88.4% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43.3% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%; China is also an important sales region for the Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants.

Market competition is intense. SEPPIC, SDA BIO, Brenntag Biosector, SPI Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Veterinary Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 26.2% over the next five years, will reach 1050 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

