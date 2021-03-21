Global PCR Machine Market 2019 – 2024 | Analysis By Top Key Players Like Thermo Fisher, Roche, QIAGEN and Others

PCR Machine is a machine that amplifies and detects DNA. Scientists in all areas of life science basic research, biotechnology, medicine, forensics, diagnostics, and more utilize these machines in a wide range of applications. PCR machines can be used for both qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of PCR Machine is in the decreasing trend, from 20.2 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 18.9 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of PCR Machine includes Real Time PCR Machine, Standard PCR Machine,

Digital PCR Machine, etc. The Price of Standard PCR Machine is rather low and the Real Time PCR Machine and Digital PCR Machine have advantages on qualitative and quantitative analysis. The price of digital PCR machine is rather higher than others.

North America region is the largest supplier of PCR machines, with a production market share nearly 49% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Real-Time PCR machines, enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The worldwide market for PCR Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the PCR Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thermo Fisher

Roche

QIAGEN

Bio-rad

Agilent

Analytik Jena

Bioer

Esco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Real Time PCR Machine, Standard PCR Machine, Digital PCR Machine, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Universities, Hospitals, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PCR Machine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PCR Machine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PCR Machine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PCR Machine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PCR Machine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PCR Machine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PCR Machine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

