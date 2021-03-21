Global Low Dielectric Resin Market 2019 – 2024 | Analysis By Top Key Players Like SABIC, Asahi Kasei, Zeon, DIC and Others

Low dielectric resin is a series of resins with a dielectric constant k usually below 3.0. This report research is mainly based on the following resin, cyanate ester resin, m-PPE, fluoropolyer as well as some special resin with low dielectric.

Scope of the Report:

Low dielectric resin means a series of resins, such as m-PPE, PFA, cyanate ester resin, which own low dielectric constants. Applications of low dielectric resin mainly from electronic industry, such as PCB industry, antenna industry, microelectronics, etc. Among those applications, PCB industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 67.80% in 2016.

The low dielectric resin industry is relatively concentrated as Japan is the major production base. The region produced 31315 MT in 2016. The follower is USA, holding 26.97% production share. Global production of low dielectric resin increased from 62410 MT in 2012 to 77008 MT in 2016.

As for consumption, Japan is also the largest consumer with about 29.43% share in 2016. The second consumer is USA, consuming 19411 MT.

The low dielectric resin industry has close relationship with the electronic industry. With the gradually global economy, the electronic industry is resuming, which provides support for the industry.

The worldwide market for Low Dielectric Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 1170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Low Dielectric Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

Zeon

DIC

Mitsubishi

Hitachi Chemical

DOW

Lonza

Huntsman

Chemours

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Cyanate Ester Resin, m-PPE, Fluoropolymer, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: PCB Industry, Microelectronics, Antenna, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Low Dielectric Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Low Dielectric Resin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Low Dielectric Resin in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Low Dielectric Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Low Dielectric Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Low Dielectric Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Low Dielectric Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

