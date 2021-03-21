Frozen Vegetables Market Size and Forecast to 2025 | Leading Key players – Cargill Ajinomoto Co., Inc JBS Europastry

The competitive analysis of the major market players studied in the Global Frozen Vegetables Market report, assists businesses take better moves for improving their product and sales. The report contains the details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. This Global Frozen Vegetables Market market report delivers the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2027. All statistical and numerical information given in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs and charts which facilitates the understanding of facts and figures.

Global frozen vegetables market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 40947.25 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for frozen foods and changing lifestyle of population is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Frozen Vegetables Market

Frozen vegetables are those vegetables whose temperature is maintained below the freezing point so that they can be used for transportation and storage purposes. Spinach, green peas, corn, green beans, spring onion etc. are some of the common frozen vegetables which can be found easily. These frozen vegetables have longer shelf life and can be mixed with other food types as well. Rising demand for packed and frozen food among population is fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Frozen Vegetables Market By Product (Asparagus, Broccoli, Green Peas, Mushrooms, Spinach, Corn, Green Beans, Carrots, Cauliflower, Bell Peppers, Spring Onion, Tomatoes, Onion, Others), End- User (Food Service Industry, Retail Customers), Distribution Channel (Discounters, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Retail, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising retail network worldwide is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for frozen food among population is also driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in freezing technologies will also drive the market growth

Easy availability of frozen vegetable will also contribute as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of freezing facilities in rural areas will restrain the market growth

Rising concern among population about the nutritional content in frozen vegetables will also hamper the market growth

Top Key Players:

General Mills

ARYZTA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Cargill

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

JBS

Europastry

Flower Foods

Iceland Foods

Amy’s Kitchen

Ardo

Bonduelle

Bellisio Foods

Findus Group

Goya Foods

Market Segmentations:

By Product

Asparagus

Broccoli

Green Peas

Mushrooms

Spinach

Corn

Green Beans

Carrots

Cauliflower

Bell Peppers

Spring Onion

Tomatoes

Onion

Others

By End- User

Food Service Industry

Retail Customers

By Distribution Channel

Discounters

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Retail

Others

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

K

Italy

Denmark

Sweden

Poland

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

New Zealand

Vietnam

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global frozen vegetables market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of frozen vegetables market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

