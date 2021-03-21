Food Grade Alcohol Market Rapid Growth with Rising Application Scope by 2026 | Top Players- MGP; Fonterra Co-operative Group; GREENFIELD GLOBAL INC.; Jiangsu Hua Ting Biological Technology Co., Ltd

The competitive analysis of the major market players studied in the Food Grade Alcohol report, assists businesses take better moves for improving their product and sales. The report contains the details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. This Food Grade Alcohol market report delivers the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2027. All statistical and numerical information given in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs and charts which facilitates the understanding of facts and figures.

Global food grade alcohol market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing consumption of the product from the various applicable end-use industries.

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market By Type (Ethanol, Polyols), Source (Grains, Fruits, Sugarcane & Molasses, Others), Application (Food, Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Others), Functionality (Coatings, Preservative, Coloring/Flavouring Agent, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company;

Roquette Frères;

MGP;

Fonterra Co-operative Group;

GREENFIELD GLOBAL INC.;

Jiangsu Hua Ting Biological Technology Co., Ltd.;

Cristalco;

Lab Alley;

The Andersons, Inc.;

Wilmar International Ltd;

Grain Processing Corporation;

Cargill, Incorporated;

Manildra Group;

Merck KGaA;

Puhoi Organic Distillery;

Extractohol;

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

The Northern Maine Distilling Company.

Market Definition: Global Food Grade Alcohol Market

Food-grade alcohol, also known as ethyl alcohol can be defined as a special kind of alcohol that is used as a source material or raw material in various applications such as food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care for the manufacturing of industry-associated products. This alcohol is generally sourced from natural food ingredients and provides different levels of functioning according to its variety of applications.

Market Drivers:

Increased consumption of alcohol products and a significant rise in alcohol trading globally are factors driving the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of alcohol consuming population along with a rise in the levels of disposable income of individuals; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances regarding the presence of alcohol and its quality in food products & food ingredients is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing concerns and awareness regarding the usage and effects of prolonged usage/consumption of alcohol; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, The Andersons, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Lansing Trade Group, LLC for approximately USD 324 million. They have acquired the remaining equity shares as they had already owned a 32.5% share in Lansing. This acquisition will help them in expanding their share in the agricultural business and increase their profitability ratio across an enhanced application area.

In December 2018, Lab Alley announced the launch of food grade pure absolute ethanol products line for the growing demand of the products in the market. The new series added to their existing ethanol solvent category will help in the creation of new growth opportunities and expand their customer base as these products are readily available in different proofs and packaging sizes.

Market Segmentations:

Global Food Grade Alcohol Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Source

Application

Functionality

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Ethanol

Polyols

By Source

Grains

Fruits

Sugarcane & Molasses

Others

Rice

Corns

By Application

Food

Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

By Functionality

Coatings

Preservative

Coloring/Flavouring Agent

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

Global food grade alcohol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of food grade alcohol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

