Find out What Are the Major Factors Behind the Food Diagnostics Market to Boom at Global Industry

The Global Food Diagnostics Market size is projected to grow from US$ 12.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 17.1 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 201 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 81 Tables and 38 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Food Diagnostics Market:

3M Company (US)

Merck KGAA (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Biomerieux SA (France)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Biorex Food Diagnostics (UK)

Randox Food Diagnostics (UK)

FOSS (Denmark)

Hygiena LLC (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Qiagen (Germany)

GEN-IAL GmbH (Denmark)

Envirlogix Inc. (US)

“The safety segment is estimated to dominate the food diagnostics market in 2018.”

The safety segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. Safety testing of food samples includes testing for targets such as toxins, pathogens, heavy metals, pesticides, GMOs, and organic contaminants. The inclusion of several chemicals and toxins, with the growing incidents of food adulteration, acts as a major concern for the food sector, as this leads to food toxicity and public health concerns. As a result, safety testing of these food samples has gained importance over the years.

“Meat, poultry, and seafood segment is projected to account for the larger market share during the forecast period.”

This segment includes products from fish, crustaceans, mollusks, crabs, beef, chicken, mutton, and pork. Meat & meat products are tested for various contaminants such as pathogens, meat speciation, GMOs, allergens, and other residues by means of food diagnostics. Meat speciation testing, in its different forms, is a routine practice conducted to safeguard consumer interest and health, especially against malpractices such as adulterations. Often, feed given to livestock, especially soymeal, also contains genetically modified soybean.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation: C-level Executives:20%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 50%

By Region: North America: 15%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 30%,South America: 20% and RoW: 20%

Competitive Landscape of Food Diagnostics Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Start-Up Microquadrant

3.1 Progressive Companies

3.2 Starting Blocks

3.3 Responsive Companies

3.4 Dynamic Companies

4 Food Diagnostics Market Share Analysis, By Key Player, 2018

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Expansions & Investments

5.2 Acquisitions

5.3 New Product and Technology Launches

5.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall food diagnostics market and sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

