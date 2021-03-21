Baby Food Market to Represent Significant Revenue Growth by 2026 | Top Players- Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited, FrieslandCampina, Bellamy’s Organic, Kraft-Heinz Inc., DMK GROUP

The competitive analysis of the major market players studied in the Baby Food report, assists businesses take better moves for improving their product and sales. The report contains the details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology. This Baby Food market report delivers the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2027. All statistical and numerical information given in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs and charts which facilitates the understanding of facts and figures.

Global baby food market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to the modern lifestyles and increase in disposable income as well as growing global urbanization which drives the market growth..

Global Baby Food Market By Product Type (Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Ready to Feed Baby Food, Mother Milk Substitute, Cereal based food, Vegetable and Fruit Purees, Frozen foods, Others), Distribution Channel (Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Small Grocery Retailers, Health and Beauty Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), Health Benefit (Brain & Eye Development, Muscular Growth, Bones & Teeth Development, Blood Enhancement, Nervous System, Vascular System, Body Energy, Other Benefits), Formulation (Powder, Liquid), Type (Organic, Inorganic), Ingredients (Fats and Oils, Lactose, Protein, Flour, Flavour Enhancer, Vitamins & Minerals, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Baby food is very soft consumable food other than infant formula which is specially made for four months to 2 year babies. There is a surge in the working population which has increased the demand for baby food globally. The food is usually comes in various forms such as powder, liquid and paste. The baby requires diet other than the infant formula which is completed by baby food which will ultimately develop the nervous system, brain, muscles, bone density and increases the energy. There is a rise in awareness among the people for baby foods and its benefits.

Top Key Players:

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.,

Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited,

FrieslandCampina, Bellamy’s Organic,

Kraft-Heinz Inc.,

DMK GROUP,

Hain Celestial,

DSM,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Hero Group,

Mead Johnson & Company LLC,

Perrigo Company plc,

Beech-Nut,

Abbott,

HiPP,

CSC Brand LP,

DANONE,

Nestlé,

Dumex

Wyeth Nutrition

among other.

Market Drivers:

The rise in consumer awareness regarding adequate nutrition and various changes in the socio economic trend is driving the market growth

There has been innovation in packaging and products which boosts the market

The number of working women have increased which propels the market growth

The urbanization rate has increased which has fuelled the market growth

There is a surge in the organized retail marketing globally which has contributed to market growth

The incidences of malnutrition has increased which has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

The birth rates are declining which is hampering the market growth

In developing and under-developed countries the cost of the product is much higher which hinders the market growth

With the lack of proper regulatory framework the safety concerns have risen which act as a restraint for the market

The rise in the home cooking has hampered the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Asahi-Nutifood is the joint venture of Asahi Group and Vietnam Nutrition Food JSC which has launched the new range of infant food in the Vietnamese market. This launch had increased the market share of the companies and expanded their product range.

In November 2018, Tescoplc.com has launched its new product range in baby food. The product will contain no added sugar or salt, no artificial flavouring. The organic range of pouches, enjoyment and exploration of food with health, trays and snacking encourages the experience, taste and quality at the heart of every recipe. This product launch will expand the company product portfolio and will deliver a new and unique product to its customer which will retain the customers for the business.

Market Segmentations:

Global Baby Food Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Distribution Channel

Health Benefit

Formulation

Type

Ingredients

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Ready to Feed Baby Food

Mother Milk Substitute

Cereal based food

Vegetable and Fruit Purees

Frozen foods

Others

By Distribution Channel

Super markets

Hypermarkets

Small Grocery Retailers

Health and Beauty Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Health Benefit

Brain and Eye Development

Muscular Growth

Bones and Teeth Development

Blood Enhancement

Nervous System

Vascular System

Body Energy

Other Benefits

By Formulation

Powder

Liquid

By Type

Organic

Inorganic

By Ingredients

Fats and Oils

Lactose

Protein

Flour

Flavour Enhancer

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Baby Food Market

Global baby food market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of baby food market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

