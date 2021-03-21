Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 – 2026

Rising global move towards the electric horizon has set open millions of opportunities for grabs in the automotive battery thermal management system market. The need for innovation, and constant need to find better alternatives to improve engines has put traditional players in the battery management systems at loggerheads with new developments, which promises to make the market an innovative, and exciting prospect. The rising demand for electric vehicles from consumers has confirmed worldwide belief among electric vehicle manufacture that the development is eminent, and promises dynamic growth for the market during 2018-2026 period.

According to a recent TMR report, the market will rise at a magnificent 38.04% CAGR during the forecast period. The increased interest in automotive battery thermal management system market by several new players, and rising innovations sponsored by major global vehicle manufacturing companies are expected to drive growth in near future. The increased worldwide government push towards an electric horizon, and stringent regulations and infrastructure developments towards supporting growth of electric vehicles will provide the much needed impetus for growth during the same period. In countries like China, electric vehicle infrastructure supported with advanced IoV has already been implemented in key regions, which is expected to drive growth of new opportunities in the region.

OEM Segment Remains Most Promising in the Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

Batteries have always been an essential component of engine, and vehicle management. However, these are expected to rise in status in electric vehicle, as earlier their function was limited to supporting functions like lighting, ignition, and entertainment systems among others. However, electric systems shift its usage to the key necessity of additional storage of electrical energy, and growth in new applications such as IoT which make way for new functions like automated driving. The key demand for energy efficiency, and vital role of thermal management systems in these functions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for new players in the automotive battery thermal management system market. with economies of scale, electric vehicles are expected to surge in sales.

Battery thermal management systems are an essential part of electric vehicles only. The power source of a fuel powered vehicle is the internal combustion engine, which does not require a battery thermal management system. Therefore, factors restraining the demand for electric vehicles are restraining the automotive battery thermal management system market too. Electric vehicles are relatively more expensive than fuel-powered vehicles and hence, electric vehicles are witnessing sluggish demand across the low GDP per capita nations. Lack of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is a key restraint of the electric vehicle market, which in turn is also hampers the automotive battery thermal management system market.

The active battery thermal management system consists of forced circulation of coolant in order to maintain uniform temperature of the batteries. The coolant can be air or liquid. The forced air circulation method is simple in construction and inexpensive and hence, it has proven to be a reliable technology of battery thermal management system. However, the system is not effective at higher battery temperatures, such as 50 to 55 degree Celsius.

