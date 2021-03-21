Air Electrode Battery Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2023

Batteries represent the major component for the next generation of grid energy storage and green vehicles, owing to their significantly high energy density compared to super capacitors that have a higher power density. Air electrode battery simplifies the design and increases the energy density of the fuel cell, although use of lithium as a metal will increase the energy output. Integration of nano-materials in air electrode battery makes it possible to design three dimensional electrodes with improved energy efficiency and kinetics. Air electrode battery has the potential to achieve the highest specific energy of existing battery technology. Air electrode batteries primarily consist of porous air cathode, which holds oxygen gas segregated from the metal anode by an electrolyte that may be in solid, liquid or gaseous form. Air electrode batteries are relatively safe in use, transportation, storage, and disposal. Among air electrode batteries, zinc air batteries represents a safe, low cost, less environmental impacts and relatively effortless way to deliver and store electrical energy for portable stationary devices and electric vehicles. Furthermore, air electrode batteries are also of huge impending interest for smart grid energy production and storage. Air electrode battery technology is expected to replace the ion based technology in the coming years.

Air electrode battery market can be segmented based on technology. Primary rechargeable system (electrical and mechanical), secondary rechargeable system (electrical) and fuel cells are some technologies based on which air electrode batteries are classified. Primary rechargeable system are considered to be one of the well established technologies in terms of efficiency and minimum side effects happening during charging process such as deterioration of air electrode. In addition, electrodes are most commonly employed in electrically rechargeable air battery. Zinc air electrode batteries are of huge interest since they can be safer, cheaper and environmentally friendly than rest of the battery technologies. Also, zinc air electrode batteries zinc–air batteries are composed of some of the three main components: zinc anode, alkaline electrolyte and air cathode.

Zinc reserves are high around the globe, specifically in the countries such as China, Canada, Australia and United States. China is expected to remain one of the largest air electrode battery markets. China and other Asia Pacific countries will continue to develop and rapidly invest in air electrode battery market. Recent developments of battery technology in North America have augmented the growth of air electrode battery production. Norway and Germany are expected to generate new technologies in air electrode battery market. Enormous efforts have been taken in Middle East to improve air electrode battery manufacturing practices. Furthermore, Japan is evaluating smart ways to store and distribute electrical energy with the integration of air electrode battery.

High energy density, inexpensive materials, availability and its low cost are some major benefits that are likely to drive air electrode battery market. Policies, regulations and up gradation of technology are few restraints faced by air electrode battery industry. Need for energy storage and consistent electrical grids are increasing the demand for the production of air electrode battery. Recent developments in renewable energy sector such as wind and solar is expected to augment the demand for air electrode battery market.

Some of the major players in air electrode battery market are Poly Plus Battery Co., Phinergy, AMPTRAN Motor Corporation, Hitachi Maxell Ltd., Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., Chem Co. Ltd. and Basf Global among others.

