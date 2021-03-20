Wireless Speakers Market Global (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa the Asia Pacific) Market Status and Forecast 2023

The Business Research Company’s Wireless Speakers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global wireless speakers market was valued at about $12.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $23.76 billion at a CAGR of 17.9% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the wireless speakers market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The wireless speakers market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The wireless speakers market consists of sales of wireless speakers such as bluetooth speakers and Wi-Fi speakers and related services. Wireless speakers receive sound signals in the form of radio frequency waves and amplify the sound.

The increase in preference for portable speakers is an important driver for the wireless speakers market. This is mainly because wireless speakers come at affordable prices and are convenient to use. In addition, increasing smartphone penetration has led to an increase in preference for swift functionality in the form of smart portable devices, resulting in further use of portable wireless speakers.

The interference of signals of wireless speakers with other devices is a major restraint for the wireless speakers market. This is mainly because many wireless devices work on the same radio waves and frequencies as wireless speakers, which increases chances of signal disruption and drop in sound quality.

The wireless speakers market is segmented into

Bluetooth speakers Wifi-speakers

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the wireless speakers market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the wireless speakers market are Beats Electronics, Bose, Harman, Samsung and Sony.

