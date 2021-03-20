Transportation Management Solution Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2017 – 2027

Transportation Management Solution Market: Introduction

Transportation management system is one of the software solution and critical key component in supply chain management, which is generally used to plan and manage the movement of conveyance. It is adopted by several logistics firms to keep track of planning and managing activities. Transportation management system allows enterprises to execute all transportation and logistics operations in reliable and cost-effective manner beyond the supply chain.

Transportation management system solutions offers various services such as freight consolidation, scheduling and routing, and freight audit/payment. The demand of transportation management system is growing rapidly across small and large scale enterprises by virtue of expansion in integrating capabilities. Moreover, there is heavy demand for adequate transportation management system owing to increase in global business activity which will help to reduce overall delivery time.

Transportation Management Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

Transportation management system which are implemented on software-as-a-service solution is one of the major factor driving the market of TMS solution. Enterprises which are adopting S-a-a-S based transportation management system solutions owing to its several benefits such as high level of collaboration among associates and preeminent visibility. Moreover, TMS solution minimizes the cost of RFID based devices and sensors is also one of the driving factor of TMS market.

The major restraints faced by market of TMS solution owing to lack of awareness among enterprises with high deployment cost

Transportation Management Solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of software deployment:

On-Premises

On-Demand

Segmentation on the basis of end users:

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial

Retail

Food and Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Transportation Management Solution Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Transportation management solution market are:

Descartes System Group

JDA Software Group

Manhattan Associates

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

3GTMS Inc.

Cargo Smart Ltd.

Lean Logistics Inc.

Precision Software Inc. and One Network Enterprise

Transportation Management Solution Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share of transportation management system as growing demand and preference for S-a-a-S based solution. Additionally, increase in usage of RFID technology in supply chain sustain the growth of transportation management solution in positive manner.

The market of Transportation management solution is witnessing slow growth rate in European and Asia pacific region owing to slow deployment of transportation management system solutions.

Regional analysis for Transportation Management Solution, market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

