Oral Care Market Key Players| Unilever Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GC Corporation, Glaxosmithkline plc, Kao Corporation, Johnson & Johnson

A research report on “Oral Care Market – By Product Type (Toothpastes, Toothbrushes & accessories, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries, Denture Products, Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions), By Distribution Channels (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries) & Global Region Market Size, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2019-2024” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Oral Care market. In competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

Oral Care Market – 2019-2024” to its collection of industry research reports that offers extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The report includes market size, Y-O-Y growth analysis and structure of the overall industry based on a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Oral Care market is categorized into different segments, which are By Product Type and Distribution Channel.

By Product Type

On the basis of Product Type, the market is fractioned into Toothpastes, Pastes, Gels, Powders, Polishes, Toothbrushes & accessories, Manual Toothbrushes, Electric Toothbrushes and Other segments. Toothpastes sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Oral Care market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

By Distribution Channel

Additionally, the Distribution Channel segment includes sub-segments such as Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution, Dental Dispensaries. Consumer Stores segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Oral Care market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the predicted interval, i.e. 2019-2024.



Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include

– Unilever Plc

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

– Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

– GC Corporation

– Glaxosmithkline plc

– Kao Corporation

– Johnson & Johnson

– Ivoclar Vivadent AG

– The Procter & Gamble Company

– Dr. Fresh LLC.

– Colgate-Palmolive Company

– 3M Company

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Oral Care market by the following segments:

– By Product Type

– By Distribution Channel

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle East & African Oral Care market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.1. Industry Research

1.1.2. Research Process and Design

1.1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.1.2.2. Key Sources and Use of Primary Research

1.1.2.3. Market Size Estimation and Forecast

1.1.2.4. Research Report

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

1.4. Key Deliverables of the Study

1.5. Assumptions and Limitations for Market Estimation and Forecasting

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Market Overview

2.3. CXO Perspective

2.4. Top Global Oral Care Market Trends for 2019

3. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.5. Degree of Competition

4. Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

4.2. Industry Chain Structure of Oral Care

4.3. Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oral Care

4.4. Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Oral Care

5. Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Oral Care

5.1. Capacity and Production

5.2. Global Oral Care Manufacturing Plants Distribution

5.3. Recent Development and Expansion Plans

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Global Oral Care Market 2018

6.2. Global Oral Care Market Value Share, By Company 2018

6.3. Global Oral Care Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Oral Care Market

7.1.1. North America

7.1.2. Europe

7.1.3. Asia Pacific

7.1.4. Rest of World

7.2. Opportunities in Oral Care Market

8. Global Oral Care Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

8.3. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

8.4. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9. Global Oral Care Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. Toothpastes

9.3.1. Pastes

9.3.1.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.3.1.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.3.1.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.3.2. Gels

9.3.2.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.3.2.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.3.2.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.3.3. Powders

9.3.3.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.3.3.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.3.3.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.3.4. Polishes

9.3.4.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.3.4.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.3.4.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4. Toothbrushes & accessories

9.4.1. Manual Toothbrushes

9.4.1.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.4.1.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4.1.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4.2. Electric Toothbrushes

9.4.2.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.4.2.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4.2.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4.3. Battery-powered Toothbrushes

9.4.3.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.4.3.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4.3.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4.4. Replacement Toothbrush Heads

9.4.4.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.4.4.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.4.4.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.5. Mouthwashes/Rinses

9.5.1. Non-medicated Mouthwashes

9.5.1.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.5.1.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.5.1.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.5.2. Medicated Mouthwashes

9.5.2.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.5.2.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.5.2.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6. Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

9.6.1. Dental Flosses

9.6.1.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.6.1.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6.1.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6.2. Breath Fresheners

9.6.2.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.6.2.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6.2.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6.3. Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

9.6.3.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.6.3.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6.3.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6.4. Dental Water Jets

9.6.4.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.6.4.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.6.4.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.7. Denture Products

9.7.1. Fixatives

9.7.1.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.7.1.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.7.1.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.7.2. Other Denture Products

9.7.2.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.7.2.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.7.2.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.8. Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

9.8.1. Key Trends & Growth Drivers

9.8.2. Historical Market Value 2015-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

9.8.3. Historical Market Volume 2015-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2024

Continue….

