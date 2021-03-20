Global Human Coagulation Factor VIII Market 2019 – 2024

Human Coagulation Factor VIII is an essential blood-clotting protein, also known as anti-hemophilic factor (AHF). In humans, factor VIII is encoded by the F8 gene, defects in this gene results in hemophilia A.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption market of Human Coagulation Factor VIII, with sales market share nearly 46%. And the production market share of Human Coagulation Factor VIII is 58%. The manufacturers of Human Coagulation Factor VIII in North America have big and medium scale.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 36% and the production market share over 28%. Many European players have plants in USA due to rich plasma source. So there are a large number of Human Coagulation Factor VIIIs for import from other regions.

Asia is another important market of Human Coagulation Factor VIII, enjoying 10% production market share and 11% sales market share. Especially in China, the sales and price of Factor VIII are controlled by country, and the price in China is different from other regions.

Main players are from USA and Europe, like Baxter, Bayer, and they have many plants in other regions. China also can supply Human Coagulation Factor VIII, but the products are mainly consumed in China.

Market competition is intense. Baxter, Bayer, CSL, Pfizer, Grifols, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

The worldwide market for Human Coagulation Factor VIII is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 8770 million US$ in 2024, from 7440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Human Coagulation Factor VIII in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shire (Baxter)

Bayer

CSL

Pfizer

Grifols

Biogen

Octapharma

NovoNordisk

Greencross

Kedrion

BPL

Hualan Bio

RAAS

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Recombinant Factor VIII, Plasma-derived Factor VIII

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Hemophilia A, Spontanous / Trauma, Surgical, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Human Coagulation Factor VIII product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Human Coagulation Factor VIII, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Human Coagulation Factor VIII in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Human Coagulation Factor VIII competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Human Coagulation Factor VIII breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Human Coagulation Factor VIII market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Human Coagulation Factor VIII sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

