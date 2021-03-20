Global Gypsum-Fiber Board Market 2019 – 2024 | By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast

Gypsum-Fiber Board, other name paperless drywall or fiber-gypsum board. It is composed of plaster (hemihydrate), fibers and additives with water combination. Which is not only can be used in the area that paper drywall ever used in, but also used in other new fields for its high strength. Such as gypsum-fiber board can be to make furniture replace wood.

Scope of the Report:

The Gypsum-Fiber Board industry concentration is relatively high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Germany has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Fermacell and Knauf, both have perfect products. As to France, the Saint-Gobain has become a global leader. In America, it is USG that leads the technology development.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The North America takes the market share of 47%, followed by Europe with 35%. China?s consumption market marks a slow decrease due to the more stringent domestic environmental policy and the replacement of paper gypsum board products.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas? company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, the need of Gypsum-Fiber Board will increase.

The worldwide market for Gypsum-Fiber Board is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 1750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Gypsum-Fiber Board in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

USG

Saint-Gobain

Fermacell

National Gypsum

Knauf

Georgia-Pacific

Continental BP

Hengshenglong

Yingchuang

Bochuan-Chuncui

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Wood Fiber Type, Glass Fiber Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: For Walls, For Roofs, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gypsum-Fiber Board product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gypsum-Fiber Board, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gypsum-Fiber Board in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Gypsum-Fiber Board competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gypsum-Fiber Board breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Gypsum-Fiber Board market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gypsum-Fiber Board sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

