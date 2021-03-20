Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market 2019 – 2024

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

Request for Sample with [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1822789

Scope of the Report:

The unit market is projected to grow at a slightly faster pace than the dollar market, increasing from 5.05 billion units in 2017 to almost 5.95 billion units in 2025, a CAGR of 2.06 %.

Of the major players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), Delta (Eltek) maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Delta (Eltek) accounted for 23.45% of the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 14.98% and 5.85%, including Lite-On Technology and Acbel Polytech.

In this study, the consumption of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) divided into seven geographic regions: In North America, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.12%. In the Europe, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.28%. The market in China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 57.07 %, in Korea 8.32%, in Taiwan 5.56%, in Rest of APAC 22.73 %, and in Rest of World 1.91 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

There are four major applications, including Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics and Telecom/Datacom. Applications within these four segments make up about 90 % consumption volume market share in the world.

The worldwide market for AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.5% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 11400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Delta (Eltek)

Lite-On Technology

Acbel Polytech

Salcomp

Chicony Power

Emerson (Artesyn)

Flextronics

Mean Well

TDK Lambda

Phihong

FSP Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Up to 10W, 11W-50W, 51W-100W, 100W-250W

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics, Telecom/Datacom, Industrial

Medical, LED Lighting, Wireless Power & Charging, Military & Aerospace

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About us:

Research Trades has team of experts who works on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

We distribute customized reports that focus on meeting the client’s specific requirement. Our database consists of a large collection of high-quality reports obtained using a customer-centric approach, thus providing valuable research insights.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

SkypeID: researchtradescon

Web: http://www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald