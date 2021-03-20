Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide | Marel, GEA Group, Bühler, JBT Corporation and others.

Global Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market is estimated at US$ 55.43 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach a value of US$ 74.44 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. This report spread across 171 Pages, Profiling 13 Companies and Supported with 75 Tables and 47 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players-Marel (Iceland), GEA Group (Germany), Bühler (Switzerland), JBT Corporation (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), TNA Australia Solutions (Australia), Bucher Industries (Switzerland), Equipamientos Cárnicos, S.L. (Mainca) (Spain), Clextral (France), SPX Flow (US), Bigtem Makine (Turkey), Fenco Food Machinery (Italy), Krones Group (Germany).

“On the basis of application, meat & poultry is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the food & beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.”

Based on the application of the food & beverage processing equipment, the meat & poultry segment is projected to grow at the highest rate. The expected rise in production units in countries such as the US and a shift in the consumption patterns and preference for processed as well as frozen meat products, with rise in the number of quick-service restaurants in some developing countries of Asia such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand, are supporting the growth of the market for meat processing equipment in this region.

“The automatic segment is projected to grow at the higher rate for the food & beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.”

One of the driving factors for the increasing use of automated processing equipment is its ability to provide accurate processing, quick and reliable production processes, optimum utilization of time, reduced labor costs, and controlled operation. Fully automatic processing lines form a critical part of huge manufacturing units and help achieve economies of scale, and has more opportunities for growth due to multiple advantages offered.

“Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 during the studied period.”

Asia Pacific dominated the food & beverage processing equipment market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest rate over the next five years. The food processing sectors in countries such as China, India, Australia, and New Zealand are export-oriented, and the processing sector is of prime importance in these countries as players are focusing on technology adoption and automation.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the food & beverage processing equipment market on the basis of end-product form, mode of operation, application, type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, company profiles, and market dynamics—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the food & beverage processing equipment market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

