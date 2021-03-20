Flavoured Milk Market Rapid Growth with Rising Application Scope by 2026 | Top Players- Yili Industrial Group Company Limited, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestlé

The Global Flavoured Milk market report endows with a far-reaching survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. One of the sections in the report covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, truthful and extensive market information and data included in this global industry report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global flavoured milk market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.6 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 34.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need of plant protein amid a rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Global Flavoured Milk Market, By Flavors (Chocolate, Vanilla, Butterscotch, Coconut, Strawberry, Coffee, Hazelnut, Others), Packaging (Paper-based Packaging, Plastic Packaging, Glass Packaging, Metal Packaging), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026;

Complete report on Global Flavoured Milk Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Flavoured Milk Market

Flavoured milk is processed ready to drink milk and is incorporated with flavours such as chocolate, orange, banana, vanilla and others. The flavoured milk is rich in the nutrients and is processed in such a way that can store for the longer period due to the pasteurization process. Flavoured milk is also available in traditional flavours such as chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, mocha and root beer. The flavoured milk is highly demanded by the children in school which meets the nutritional value and also available for the population who are diet concerned in terms of sugar and fats.

Top Key Players:

Danone,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

Yili Industrial Group Company Limited,

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited,

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.,

Nestlé,

Fonterra Co-operative Group,

Lactalis International,

Dean Foods,

Hiland,

Umang Daries Pvt. Ltd.,

DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA,

FrieslandCampina,

Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V.,

Derechos reservados.

LALA BRANDED PRODUCTS, LLC,

Arla Foods amba,

Associated Milk Producers Inc.,

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.,

Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd.

ITC Limited.

Market Drivers:

Demand of the flavoured milk with the enhanced micronutrients

Hectic schedule and disturbed eating pattern of the working population leads the consumption of flavoured packaged milk

Research and development towards the incorporation of nutritional values of flavoured milk growing the market

Market Restraints:

Growing number of vegan population restraining the growth of the flavoured milk market

Development of the carbohydrate milks

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of flavoured milk in the tetra pack, which is incorporated with the Classic Lassi, Kesar Badam Milk, Mango Lassi and Matka Jhatka Masala Chaas.

In October 2018, ITC Limited announced the expansion of their product portfolio with the launch of Aashirvaad Svasti, which is flavoured pouched milk and curd.

Market Segmentations:

Global Flavoured Milk Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Flavors

Chocolate

Vanilla

Butterscotch

Coconut

Strawberry

Coffee

Hazelnut

Others

By Packaging

Paper-based Packaging

Plastic Packaging

Glass Packaging

Metal Packaging

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Flavoured Milk Market

Global flavoured milk market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rice protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

