Feed Premix Market 2025: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

The Global Feed Premix Market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 21.6 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 30.9 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.2%. This report spread across 192 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 127 Tables and 58 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players- Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), Cargill (US),ADM (US),DLG Group (Denmark),Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand),Land O’Lakes, Inc. (US),AB Agri Ltd. (UK),Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US),BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd. (Australia),KaunoGrūdai (KG Group) (Lithuania),Devenish Nutrition, LLC. (UK),Lexington Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (Singapore),De Heus Animal Nutrition BV (The Netherlands),MEGAMIX LLC (Russia),Agrofeed Ltd. (Hungary),Cladan S.A. (Argentina),Kaesler Nutrition GmbH (Germany),Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. (India),Advanced Animal Nutrition Pty Ltd. (Australia).

“The amino acids segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.”

By ingredient type, the amino acids segment is projected to hold the largest feed premix market share. Consumption of amino acid feed premixes has been on the rise, globally; Asia-Pacific and Latin America being high-growth markets. Markets such as China and India also benefit from the increasing domestic production of amino acids, especially lysine, as they are available at lower costs.

“The poultry segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.”

By livestock, the feed premix industry is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, equine and pets. The per capita consumption of poultry meat is significantly higher than that of beef and pork, owing to the easier breeding of poultry birds and rising prices of red meat as compared to poultry. Feed premix promotes fiber digestion, which helps in the growth of ruminants during various growth stages.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -20%, Tier 2 -40%,and Tier 3 -40%

By Designation: C-level – 30%,D-level – 20%, and Others*-50%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 60%, Europe – 20%, North America – 10%, Rest of the World (RoW)** – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Feed Premix Market Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions

4.2 Acquisitions

4.3 Joint Ventures

Research Coverage:

This report segments the feed premix market based on ingredient type, livestock, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the feed premix industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

