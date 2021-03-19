Plant Based Ice Creams Market Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report till 2018 – 2026

The evolution of the plant based ice creams market is increasingly shaped by the changing dietary patterns, particularly snacking habits, of the population across the globe. Plant based ice creams are fast gathering steam among populations who are lactose intolerant. These have grown beyond the staple of desserts and have come with a wide variety of exotic flavors, fun ingredients, and exciting blends. The rising trend of veganism has been fueling rapid strides in demand for plant based ice creams. Key players are attracting consumers with dairy-free ice cream bases and offering healthy alternatives of plant based ice creams, especially for consumers in developed nations. New product introductions inspired by extensive taste experimentation by producers are opening new avenues in the global plant based ice creams market. These dairy-free ice creams are gathering steam among millennials in developed nations.

The constant launch of new flavors and healthy product variants that are backed by ethical sourcing claims are also expanding the prospects for the plant based ice creams market. Producers are also experimenting with different packaging type to allure consumers. The growing consumer curiosity about vegan ice cream treats in various parts of the world will aid in the rapid market evolution.

The report offers comprehensive assessment of key investment avenues for the market in various regions. The carefully-driven insights on the growth dynamics will help stakeholders to assess the degree of prevailing competition in the market.

Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising count of lactose intolerant population is a key factor driving the plant based ice creams market. The rising consumption of plant based ice creams as evening and late-night snack is also accentuating revenues of the plant based ice creams market. The demand is expected to get a robust impetus from the increasing focus on healthy variants of ice creams. Constant innovations in products are also expected to fuel the swift expansion of the plant based ice creams market. The increasing accessibility of plant based ice creams in convenience stores has been imparting a robust impetus to the consumption of plant based ice creams. In developed nations, the growing shift toward environmentally-conscious food choices is a notable trend propelling the demand for plant based ice creams. The advent of plant-based ice-creams with higher protein content and containing ingredients that are gluten-free is fueling the popularity of these ice creams.

On the regional front, developing regions, especially Asia Pacific, are showing an enormous potential in the global plant-based ice creams market. However, it remains to be seen whether the region will retain its momentum until 2028 end. Developed regions, notably Europe and North America, are emerging as increasingly lucrative plant based ice creams market. The constant flux of new product variations will keep underpinning profitable growth avenues in these regions. The demand in the regions will also be fueled by growing awareness about the health benefits of plant based ice creams among millennials and young adults.

The study offers a granular assessment of the intensity of prevailing competition in the plant based ice creams market. The analysis evaluates the key factors and product development initiatives that can shape the competitive contours of the market in key regions. Some of the key players operating in the plant based ice creams market are Nobo ltd., Snowflake Luxury Gelato, Happy Cow ltd., Frankie & Jo, Bliss Unlimited, LLC, and Oatly AB.