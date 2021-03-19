Global RTA (Ready-To-Assemble) Furniture Market 2019 – 2024 | Top Key Players Analysis Like Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, IKEA and Others

RTA (ready-to-assemble) furniture is shipped unassembled to end-users, who assemble it at their end. The RTA product range covers a whole host of residential and office furniture. They come flat-packed and are typically packaged as a kit comprising furniture parts and hardware needed to assemble it.

Overall, the Residential Furniture products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

In United States RTA Furniture market is donimated by few manufatuers like Sauder Woodworking, Dorel Industries, Bush Industries, Whalen Furniture, IKEA and Homestar North America. These manufactuers have manufacturing bases in Unite States.

In terms of product type, the Residential RTA Furniture is donimating the market, with a market share of 73.5% in 2016, and the rest is Office RTA Furniture, which occupied for 26.5%. In future, the Residential RTA Furniture will remain the leading role.

In terms of sales chanels, the online developed rapidly in the past few years, due to more and more consumers choose to purchase RTA furniture through smartphone, tablets and PC. In fugure, the online will gradually more important to RTA Furniture manufactuers.

The worldwide market for RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Bush Industries

Whalen Furniture

Homestar North America

IKEA

Flexsteel (Home Styles)

Simplicity Sofas

Prepac

South Shore

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Office RTA Furniture, Residential RTA Furniture

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Independent Specialist Retailers, Independent Furniture Chains, Convenient Stores, Others (Online)

Chapter 1, to describe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe RTA (Ready-to-assemble) Furniture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

