Global Point-To-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems Market 2019 – 2024

In telecommunications, point-to-multipoint communication (P2MP, PTMP or PMP) is communication which is accomplished via a distinct type of one-to-many connection, providing multiple paths from a single location to multiple locations.

Scope of the Report:

Microwave backhaul systems are used for transferring digital data between two distributed points over a radio link. Microwave backhaul technologies are adopted by several mobile operators across the world to transfer huge data traffic over a communication links. Moreover, microwave backhaul systems are growing rapidly as they are capable to deliver large capacity of data with minimized cost.

PMP microwave solutions suit the evolving landscape of these next generation networks owing to its high capacity, rapid deployment and cost efficiency structure. Now and in the future, service providers can maximise efficiency in their backhaul and access networks with increased capacity which PMP microwave brings, as well as compelling TCO benefits which far outstrip other solutions.

The key players are CamBium Networks, Ceragon Networks Ltd, Intracom Telecom, Cambridge Broadband, Ericsson, HUAWEI, Aviat Networks Inc, Airspan, IMEC, HFCL, Comba, Exalt Wireless, Siklu and so on.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems market is valued at 510 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

