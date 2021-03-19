Global LED Strip Market 2019 – 2024 | Top Key Players Growth Analysis Like Forge Europa, LEDVANCE, Ledridge Lighting and Others

LED Strip is also called Flex LED Strip. Flex LED strip lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These LED strips come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project.

Forge Europa dominated the market, with accounted for 35.77% of the LED Strip revenue market share in 2017. LEDVANCE and Ledridge Lighting are the key players and accounted for 10.13%, 9.93% respectively of the UK LED Strip market share in 2017.

In terms of applications, the commercial application segment was estimated to account for the highest sales volume share of 85.70% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2023.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for LED Strip is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the LED Strip in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

