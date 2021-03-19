Global CVD SiC Market 2019 – 2024 | Top Key Players Analysis Like Tokai Carbon, Morgan Advanced Materials, Ferrotec and Others

CVD SiC is a kind of SiC materials produced via Chemical Vapor Deposition(CVD) process.

CVD SiC material has a unique combination of excellent thermal, electrical and chemical properties that makes it well-suited to applications across semi-conductor industries where a high performance material is required.

Scope of the Report:

Due to the high technology barrier, the industry is mainly held by a few companies, such as Tokai Carbon, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek and so on. With its more applications in downstream industry, global production of CVD SiC experienced fast growth, increasing from 808 MT in 2013 to 1088 MT in 2017.

Global market size of CVD SiC is relatively small presently, because of the limited supply. The market was valued at 134.50 million USD in 2017. North America and Japan are the key consumption regions. The total two regions accounted for 78.27% share in the year.

In order to meet downstream various demand, CVD SiC manufacturers are trying to expand their supply as well as providing innovative and advanced CVD SiC products to the semiconductor industry as well as other industries. We tend to believe that this industry has a promising future, considering the current demand. Once the technology barrier is overcome, more capacity will be released and the market will grow faster.

The worldwide market for CVD SiC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the CVD SiC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tokai Carbon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Ferrotec

CoorsTek

Dow

AGC

SKC solmics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: High Resistivity Grade, Middle Resistivity Grade, Low Resistivity Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Rapid Thermal Process Components, Plasma Etch Components, Susceptors & Dummy Wafer, LED Wafer Carriers & Cover Plates, Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe CVD SiC product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of CVD SiC, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of CVD SiC in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the CVD SiC competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the CVD SiC breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, CVD SiC market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe CVD SiC sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

