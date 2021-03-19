Global Bosulif Market Size by Strength (100mg, 400mg), by Application (Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)), by Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacies) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends and Forecast till 2026

The global bosulif market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Increase in emergence of the cancer among the population is the major driving factor for the market. However, severe side effects of the drug might restrict the market growth in the forecast period.

The global bosulif is primarily segmented based on different strength, application, sales channel, and region. On the basis strength, market is segmented into 100mg, 400mg and 500mg. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) and others. On the basis of sales channel, market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. On the basis of regions, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of strength, the market is split into:

* 100mg

* 400mg

* 500mg

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML)

* Others

On the basis of sales channel, the market is split into:

* Hospital Pharmacies

* Retail Pharmacies

* Online Pharmacies

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Pfizer Inc.

* Others

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

