Dry Shampoo Market Top Key Players| Unilever Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, L’Oreal SA
A research report on “Dry Shampoo Market – By Form (Powder Form, Spray Form), By Function (Anti-Dandruff, Hair Loss Prevention, Color Protection, Others), By Demography (Men, Women, Kids), By Distribution Channels (Online Stores, Offline Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Dry Shampoo market. In the competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.
The global dry shampoo market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.
Segmentation Analysis:
The Dry Shampoo market is categorized into different segments, which are By Form, By Function, By Demography, and By Distribution Channels.
By Form
On the basis of Form, the market is fractioned into Powder Form, Spray Form segments. Powder Form sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Dry Shampoo market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.
By Function
Additionally, the Function segment includes sub-segments such as Anti-Dandruff, Hair Loss Prevention, Color Protection and Other. Anti-Dandruff segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.
By Demography
On the basis of Demography, the market is fractioned into Men, Women, Kids segments. Women sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Dry Shampoo market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.
By Distribution Channels
Additionally, the Distribution Channels segment includes sub-segments such as Online Stores, Offline Stores, Modern Trade, Convenience Store, Drug Store, Specialty Store and Other. Online Stores segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.
Regional Analysis
On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Dry Shampoo market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the predicted interval, i.e. 2019-2024.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include Unilever Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, L’Oreal SA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company, Revlon Inc., Coty Inc., and other key players. The dry shampoo market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe.
Research Scope and Deliverables:
– Research Methodology & Executive Summary
– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities
– Market Size and Forecast Projections
– Competitive Analysis
– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market
– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities
– Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Dry Shampoo Market
3. Global Dry Shampoo Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Dry Shampoo Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
9. Global Dry Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form Type
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Form Type
9.4. Spray Form
9.5. Powder Form
10. Global Dry Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Function
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Function
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Function
10.4. Anti-Dandruff
10.5. Color Protection
10.6. Hair Loss Prevention
10.7. Others
11. Global Dry Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
11.4. Men
11.5. Women
11.6. Kids
12. Global Dry Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channels
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channels
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channels
12.4. Modern Trade
12.5. Convenience Store
12.6. Specialty Store
12.7. Drug Store
12.8. Online Store
12.9. Others
13. Geographical Analysis
13.1. Introduction
13.2. North America Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.2.1. By Form Type
13.2.2. By Function
13.2.3. By Demography
13.2.4. By Distribution Channels
13.2.5. By Country
13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3. Europe Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.1. By Form Type
13.3.2. By Function
13.3.3. By Demography
13.3.4. By Distribution Channels
13.3.5. By Country
13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4. Asia Pacific Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.1. By Form Type
13.4.2. By Function
13.4.3. By Demography
13.4.4. By Distribution Channels
13.4.5. By Country
13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.5. Latin America Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.5.1. By Form Type
13.5.2. By Function
13.5.3. By Demography
13.5.4. By Distribution Channels
13.5.5. By Country
13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6. Middle East & Africa Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6.1. By Form Type
13.6.2. By Function
13.6.3. By Demography
13.6.4. By Distribution Channels
13.6.5. By Country
13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share of Key Players
14.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Dry Shampoo Market
14.3. Company Profiles
14.3.1. The Unilever Group
14.3.1.1. Product Offered
14.3.1.2. Business Strategy
14.3.1.3. Financials
14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
14.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis
14.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments
14.3.2. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
14.3.3. The Procter & Gamble Company.
14.3.4. L’Oreal SA
14.3.5. Kao Corporation
14.3.6. The Este Lauder Companies Inc
14.3.7. Shiseido Company, Limited
14.3.8. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
14.3.9. Coty Inc
14.3.10. Revlon Inc.
14.3.11. Other Major & Niche Players
Continue….
