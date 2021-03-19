Dry Shampoo Market Top Key Players| Unilever Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, L’Oreal SA

A research report on “Dry Shampoo Market – By Form (Powder Form, Spray Form), By Function (Anti-Dandruff, Hair Loss Prevention, Color Protection, Others), By Demography (Men, Women, Kids), By Distribution Channels (Online Stores, Offline Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Dry Shampoo market. In the competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

The global dry shampoo market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Dry Shampoo market is categorized into different segments, which are By Form, By Function, By Demography, and By Distribution Channels.

By Form

On the basis of Form, the market is fractioned into Powder Form, Spray Form segments. Powder Form sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Dry Shampoo market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

By Function

Additionally, the Function segment includes sub-segments such as Anti-Dandruff, Hair Loss Prevention, Color Protection and Other. Anti-Dandruff segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

By Demography

On the basis of Demography, the market is fractioned into Men, Women, Kids segments. Women sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Dry Shampoo market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

By Distribution Channels

Additionally, the Distribution Channels segment includes sub-segments such as Online Stores, Offline Stores, Modern Trade, Convenience Store, Drug Store, Specialty Store and Other. Online Stores segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Dry Shampoo market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the predicted interval, i.e. 2019-2024.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include Unilever Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, L’Oreal SA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company, Revlon Inc., Coty Inc., and other key players. The dry shampoo market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and expansion across the globe.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Dry Shampoo market by the following segments:

– By Form

– By Function

– By Demography

– By Distribution Channels

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle East & African Dry Shampoo market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Dry Shampoo Market

3. Global Dry Shampoo Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Dry Shampoo Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

9. Global Dry Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Form Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Form Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Form Type

9.4. Spray Form

9.5. Powder Form

10. Global Dry Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Function

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Function

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Function

10.4. Anti-Dandruff

10.5. Color Protection

10.6. Hair Loss Prevention

10.7. Others

11. Global Dry Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.4. Men

11.5. Women

11.6. Kids

12. Global Dry Shampoo Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channels

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channels

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channels

12.4. Modern Trade

12.5. Convenience Store

12.6. Specialty Store

12.7. Drug Store

12.8. Online Store

12.9. Others

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.2.1. By Form Type

13.2.2. By Function

13.2.3. By Demography

13.2.4. By Distribution Channels

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3. Europe Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.1. By Form Type

13.3.2. By Function

13.3.3. By Demography

13.3.4. By Distribution Channels

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4. Asia Pacific Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.1. By Form Type

13.4.2. By Function

13.4.3. By Demography

13.4.4. By Distribution Channels

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.5. Latin America Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.5.1. By Form Type

13.5.2. By Function

13.5.3. By Demography

13.5.4. By Distribution Channels

13.5.5. By Country

13.5.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.5.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.5.5.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.5.5.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6. Middle East & Africa Dry Shampoo Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6.1. By Form Type

13.6.2. By Function

13.6.3. By Demography

13.6.4. By Distribution Channels

13.6.5. By Country

13.6.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

13.6.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

13.6.5.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6.5.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6.5.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

13.6.5.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2016-2025

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share of Key Players

14.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Dry Shampoo Market

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. The Unilever Group

14.3.1.1. Product Offered

14.3.1.2. Business Strategy

14.3.1.3. Financials

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

14.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

14.3.2. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.3.3. The Procter & Gamble Company.

14.3.4. L’Oreal SA

14.3.5. Kao Corporation

14.3.6. The Este Lauder Companies Inc

14.3.7. Shiseido Company, Limited

14.3.8. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

14.3.9. Coty Inc

14.3.10. Revlon Inc.

14.3.11. Other Major & Niche Players

Continue….

