Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2018 – 2026

Globally, demand for meat and fish consumption has increased significantly in the past few years. This factor has grown the demand for animal feed protein ingredients that helps in increasing protein content in livestock.

The global animal feed protein market can be segmented on the basis of livestock and product. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into soy meal, canola meal, fish meal, bone and meat meal. Of these, soy meal segment is likely to lead the market due to increasing demand for soy meal in poultry production.

The global animal feed protein ingredients market provides key insights related to the market. It includes all the crucial parameters affecting the growth of the market and provides restraints that might deter market’s growth. Sizes of the individual markets and their growth prospects are presented in the regional analyses section. Key market players and their strategies are also discussed in the report.

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising government initiatives to encourage agricultural business has increased investment in agribusinesses. This will further help in combating increasing food demand and will fuel animal feed proteins ingredients market. Moreover, rising preference for high protein intake from dietary products has increased the demand for meat and processed meat this may also give a positive push in this market. Moreover, rising use of animal feed will enhance protein content and improves quality. Decreasing traditional and cultural barriers supported by growing fast food chains resulted in high meat consumption. This will further drive the market’s growth.

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market: Geographic Analysis

With respect to geography, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America are the regions analyzed in the global animal feed protein market. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market due to increasing consumption of dietary proteins in countries like India, Japan, South Korea, and China. Rising fish consumption has grown the aquaculture industry, which will further contribute, in boosting demand in the animal feed protein market.

Europe is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period. Rising focus on nutrition security has led to rise in calorie supply and protein in the meat that led the growth of this in Europe. This has resulted in development of supportable policies enhancing livestock production, which may stimulate the feed protein demand.

Competitive landscape section presented in the global animal feed protein market report elucidates on the various business development strategies used by the players operating in the market. Collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and focusing on using innovative technology are some of the key strategies used by several players in the market. The main objective behind using this strategy is to expand their product portfolio, involves into strategic agreements, and use advanced technologies. This will expand the geographic reach of the players and will help them maintain their position in the market. Information provided in this section will further benefits the investors and players to make well-informed decision. Burcon NutriSciences, Alltech, Nutraferma LLC, ADM, Hamlet Proteins, Dupont, Calysta, Titan biotech, Koninklijke DSM, and Proliver are some of the key players functioning in the global animal feed protein market.

