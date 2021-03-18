Global Polyimide Varnish Market 2019 – 2024 | Analysis By Top Key Players Like UBE, IST, ELANTAS, Picomax and Others

Polyimide varnish is a solution having a polyimide and/or a polyimide precursor dissolved in an organic solvent and which is useful for forming a polyimide coating film on a substrate by coating the solution on the substrate followed by heat treatment, wherein from 5 wt% to 60 wt% of the organic solvent is a lactic acid derivative of the formula R1-O-[(CH3)CH]- COOR2 wherein each of R1 and R2 which are independent of each other, is hydrogen, a C1-5 alkyl group or a C1-5 alkenyl group.

First, in terms of production, the polyimide varnish was 783 MT in 2017. And it is anticipated to reach 1075 MT by 2024.

Second, polyimide varnish has a high concentration. The top four companies account for more than 76.37 % of market share. UBE, IST, ELANTAS and Suzhou Jufeng Electrical Insulating System are the tycoons of polyimide varnish. UBE is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 25.6% in 2017.

Third, in terms of application, polyimide varnish is a kind of coats. Polyimide varnish has a very wide range of uses. The major applications of polyimide varnish are Wire Coating, Aerospace and Defense and OLED/LCD Display. Aerospace and Defense accounted for the largest market with about 47% of the global consumption for polyimide varnish in 2017.

Forth, the global average price of polyimide varnish is in the increasing trend, from 2016-2018. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

Fifth, at present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the electrical insulating varnish industry is generally at a more advanced level in developed countries, such as Japan, USA, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese electrical insulating varnish production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. In summary, we tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future.

The worldwide market for Polyimide Varnish is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 21 million US$ in 2024, from 15 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polyimide Varnish in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UBE

IST

ELANTAS

Picomax

Suzhou Jufeng Electrical Insulating System

Danyang Sida Chemical

Shanghai Tonghao induatrial Trade

ChangZhou HongBo Paint

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Normal Heat Resistant Type, High Heat Resistant Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Wire Coating, Aerospace and Defense, OLED/LCD Display, Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Polyimide Varnish product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polyimide Varnish, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polyimide Varnish in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Polyimide Varnish competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Polyimide Varnish breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Polyimide Varnish market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polyimide Varnish sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

