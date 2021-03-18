Global Pipe Insulation Market 2019 – 2024 | Key Players Analysis Like Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Armacell and Others

Pipe Insulation is thermal or acoustic insulation used on pipework. This report studies the Pipe Insulation used in commercial market.

Scope of the Report:

The United States Pipe Insulation consumption volume was 2185 K m in 2012 and is expected to reach 2740 K m in 2017.

In United States, the leading Pipe Insulation consumption regions are Northeast, South, West, Midwest USA. Northeast Region was the largest consumption region, and occupied 32.97% consumption value market share in 2016, followed by South Region. The market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local manufacturers. The leading United States firms include Owens Corning and Johns Manville.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the demand for water efficiency products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The worldwide market for Pipe Insulation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pipe Insulation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Knauf Insulation

ITW

Armacell

K-flex

Rockwool

Aeroflex USA Inc

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers: Fiberglass, Polyurethane, Calcium Silicate, Elastomeric rubber, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Educational, Healthcare, Commercial, Office, Communications

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pipe Insulation product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pipe Insulation, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pipe Insulation in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pipe Insulation competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pipe Insulation breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Pipe Insulation market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pipe Insulation sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

