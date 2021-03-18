Beverage Processing Equipment Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 24.3 Billion by 2025”- Latest Published Report

According to Market Study Report, Beverage Processing Equipment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Beverage Processing Equipment Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Beverage Processing Equipment Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 18.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 24.3 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025. This report spread across 236 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 82 Tables and 79 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Beverage Processing Equipment Market:

Tetra Laval (Switzerland)

GEA Group (Germany)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Krones Group (Germany)

Bucher Industries (Switzerland)

SPX Flow (US)

JBT Corporation(US)

KHS GmbH(Germany)

Pentair(US)

Praj Industries (India)

“By type, the filtration equipment segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.”

The filtration equipment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This equipment helps to enhance the product quality and shelf life of beverages by removing solid particles and harmful bacteria present in it. Some beverages with natural ingredients such as raw juices have high content of particles and organisms that may affect the quality of the beverage; filtration equipment helps in the removal of these particles and organisms.

“By beverage type, the dairy beverage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global beverage processing equipment market during the forecast period.”

Based on beverage type, the beverage processing equipment market is segmented into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, and dairy beverages. The dairy beverages segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it has an enormous global market potential due to the increasing consumer preference for flavored milk over white milk.

Research Coverage:

This report segments the beverage processing equipment market on the basis of type, beverage type, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the beverage processing equipment market, high-growth regions, countries, government regulations, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

List of Tables:

Table 1 USD Exchange Rates Considered, 2015–2018

Table 2 Global Beer Production By Region in 2017

Table 3 Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, By Type, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Table 4 Brewery Equipment Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 5 Applications of Some Major Filtration Equipment

Table 6 Filtration Equipment Market Size, By Region, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Table 7 Carbonation Equipment Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 8 Sugar Dissolvers and Blenders & Mixers Market Size, By Region, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Table 9 Heat Exchangers Market Size, By Region, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Table 10 Other Equipment Market Size, By Region, 2017–2025 (USD Million)

Table 11 Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, By Beverage Type, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Table 12 Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, By Non-Alcoholic Beverage Type, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Table 13 Alcoholic Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, By Region, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Table 14 Non-Alcoholic Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, By Region, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

Table 15 Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market Size, By Region, 2017-2025 (USD Million)

…..and More

