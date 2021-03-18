(2020-2026) Trending report on Polybutadiene Market Size, Share, Application With Growth and Business Strategies Forecast
Polybutadiene research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.
Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
By Type: Solid Polybutadiene Rubber, Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber
By Applications: Tire, Polymer Modification, Chemical, Industrial Rubber Manufacturing, Footwear Products, Sporting Goods
Global Polybutadiene Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Polybutadiene market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.
Polybutadiene Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).
The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.
Critical questions addressed by the Polybutadiene Market report
What are the key market drivers and restraints?
What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?
Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?
Which region will lead the global Polybutadiene market in terms of growth?
What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?
What are the upcoming applications?
How will the global Polybutadiene market develop in the mid to long term?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3.2 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber
1.3.3 Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Tire
1.4.3 Polymer Modification
1.4.4 Chemical
1.4.5 Industrial Rubber Manufacturing
1.4.6 Footwear Products
1.4.7 Sporting Goods
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Value 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Polybutadiene Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Polybutadiene Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Polybutadiene Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Polybutadiene Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Polybutadiene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.3 Global Polybutadiene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Polybutadiene Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Polybutadiene Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polybutadiene Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Polybutadiene Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.2 Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Polybutadiene Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Polybutadiene Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Polybutadiene Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Polybutadiene Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018
6.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.2 United States Polybutadiene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Polybutadiene Import & Export
6.4 Europe
6.4.1 Europe Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.2 Europe Polybutadiene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.3 Key Players in Europe
6.4.4 Europe Polybutadiene Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.2 China Polybutadiene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Polybutadiene Import & Export
6.6 Japan
6.6.1 Japan Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.2 Japan Polybutadiene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.3 Key Players in Japan
6.6.4 Japan Polybutadiene Import & Export
6.7 Other Regions
6.7.1 South Korea
6.7.2 India
6.7.3 Southeast Asia
7 Polybutadiene Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Polybutadiene Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 North America
7.2.1 North America Polybutadiene Consumption by Type
7.2.2 North America Polybutadiene Consumption by Application
7.2.3 North America Polybutadiene Consumption by Countries
7.2.4 United States
7.2.5 Canada
7.2.6 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption by Type
7.3.2 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption by Application
7.3.3 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption by Countries
7.3.4 Germany
7.3.5 France
7.3.6 UK
7.3.7 Italy
7.3.8 Russia
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Consumption by Type
7.4.2 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Consumption by Application
7.4.3 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Consumption by Countries
7.4.4 China
7.4.5 Japan
7.4.6 Korea
7.4.7 India
7.4.8 Australia
7.4.9 Indonesia
7.4.10 Thailand
7.4.11 Malaysia
7.4.12 Philippines
7.4.13 Vietnam
7.5 Central & South America
7.5.1 Central & South America Polybutadiene Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Central & South America Polybutadiene Consumption by Application
7.5.3 Central & South America Polybutadiene Consumption by Countries
7.5.4 Brazil
7.6 Middle East and Africa
7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Consumption by Type
7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Consumption by Application
8 Company Profiles
8.1 Lanxess
8.1.1 Lanxess Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.1.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development
8.2 UBE
8.2.1 UBE Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.2.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.2.5 UBE Recent Development
8.3 JSR
8.3.1 JSR Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.3.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.3.5 JSR Recent Development
8.4 Kumho
8.4.1 Kumho Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.4.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.4.5 Kumho Recent Development
8.5 SABIC
8.5.1 SABIC Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.5.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.5.5 SABIC Recent Development
8.6 Versalis
8.6.1 Versalis Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.6.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.6.5 Versalis Recent Development
8.7 Reliance Industries
8.7.1 Reliance Industries Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.7.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.7.5 Reliance Industries Recent Development
8.8 LG Chem
8.8.1 LG Chem Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.8.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.8.5 LG Chem Recent Development
8.9 Sinopec
8.9.1 Sinopec Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.9.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.9.5 Sinopec Recent Development
8.10 Kuraray
8.10.1 Kuraray Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene
8.10.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction
8.10.5 Kuraray Recent Development
8.11 Synthos
8.12 Goodyear Chemical
8.13 Trinseo
8.14 Cray Valley
8.15 Zeon
8.16 Evonik Industries
8.17 TSRC
8.18 Nippon Soda
8.19 Mitsubishi
8.20 ARPC
8.21 Petrochina
8.22 Nizhnekamskneftekhim
8.23 China Wanda Group
9 Market Forecast: Production Side
9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast
9.1.1 Global Polybutadiene Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Value Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Polybutadiene Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Polybutadiene Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 Other Regions
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Value Forecast by Type
10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 GCC Countries
10.7.4 Egypt
10.7.5 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Polybutadiene Sales Channels
11.2.2 Polybutadiene Distributors
11.3 Polybutadiene Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Macroscopic Indicator
12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions
12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
