(2020-2026) Trending report on Polybutadiene Market Size, Share, Application With Growth and Business Strategies Forecast

Polybutadiene research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Key Players of the Global Wood Wax Market: Lanxess, UBE, JSR, Kumho, SABIC

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

By Type: Solid Polybutadiene Rubber, Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

By Applications: Tire, Polymer Modification, Chemical, Industrial Rubber Manufacturing, Footwear Products, Sporting Goods

Global Polybutadiene Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Polybutadiene market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Polybutadiene Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.

Critical questions addressed by the Polybutadiene Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global Polybutadiene market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global Polybutadiene market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber

1.3.3 Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Tire

1.4.3 Polymer Modification

1.4.4 Chemical

1.4.5 Industrial Rubber Manufacturing

1.4.6 Footwear Products

1.4.7 Sporting Goods

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Polybutadiene Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Polybutadiene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Polybutadiene Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Polybutadiene Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Polybutadiene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Polybutadiene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Polybutadiene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Polybutadiene Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polybutadiene Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Polybutadiene Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Solid Polybutadiene Rubber Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Liquid Polybutadiene Rubber Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Polybutadiene Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 Polybutadiene Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Polybutadiene Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global Polybutadiene Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States Polybutadiene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States Polybutadiene Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe Polybutadiene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Polybutadiene Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.2 China Polybutadiene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China Polybutadiene Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Polybutadiene Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan Polybutadiene Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Polybutadiene Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 Polybutadiene Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global Polybutadiene Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Polybutadiene Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America Polybutadiene Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America Polybutadiene Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America Polybutadiene Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America Polybutadiene Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America Polybutadiene Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Lanxess

8.1.1 Lanxess Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.1.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

8.2 UBE

8.2.1 UBE Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.2.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.2.5 UBE Recent Development

8.3 JSR

8.3.1 JSR Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.3.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.3.5 JSR Recent Development

8.4 Kumho

8.4.1 Kumho Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.4.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.4.5 Kumho Recent Development

8.5 SABIC

8.5.1 SABIC Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.5.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.5.5 SABIC Recent Development

8.6 Versalis

8.6.1 Versalis Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.6.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.6.5 Versalis Recent Development

8.7 Reliance Industries

8.7.1 Reliance Industries Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.7.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.7.5 Reliance Industries Recent Development

8.8 LG Chem

8.8.1 LG Chem Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.8.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.8.5 LG Chem Recent Development

8.9 Sinopec

8.9.1 Sinopec Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.9.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.9.5 Sinopec Recent Development

8.10 Kuraray

8.10.1 Kuraray Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Polybutadiene

8.10.4 Polybutadiene Product Introduction

8.10.5 Kuraray Recent Development

8.11 Synthos

8.12 Goodyear Chemical

8.13 Trinseo

8.14 Cray Valley

8.15 Zeon

8.16 Evonik Industries

8.17 TSRC

8.18 Nippon Soda

8.19 Mitsubishi

8.20 ARPC

8.21 Petrochina

8.22 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

8.23 China Wanda Group

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global Polybutadiene Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Polybutadiene Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Polybutadiene Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Polybutadiene Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Polybutadiene Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polybutadiene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Polybutadiene Sales Channels

11.2.2 Polybutadiene Distributors

11.3 Polybutadiene Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

