(2020-2026) 1,4 Butanediol Market Growth|Size| Demand| Trends| Insights| Forecast|QY Research
1,4 Butanediol Market Trends, Size, Shares, Growth, Top Companies, Development, Application, Importance, Overview with Detailed Analysis, Production, Supply, Revenue, Regional Outlook, Status, Competitive Landscape, Future Forecast, Type and End-User, Opportunity, Demand, Historical Data, Business Insights, Research Methodology and many more…
1,4 Butanediol research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.
Top Key Players of the Global Wood Wax Market: SK Global Chemical, BASF, Mitsui, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nan Ya Plastics
Download Full PDF Sample Copy of 1,4 Butanediol Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/743727/global-1-4-butanediol-market
Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
By Type: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process
By Applications: THF, PBT, GBL, PU
Global 1,4 Butanediol Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the 1,4 Butanediol market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.
1,4 Butanediol Market Size Estimation
Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).
The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.
Get Full Customize report now at: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/743727/global-1-4-butanediol-market
Critical questions addressed by the 1,4 Butanediol Market report
What are the key market drivers and restraints?
What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?
Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?
Which region will lead the global 1,4 Butanediol market in terms of growth?
What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?
What are the upcoming applications?
How will the global 1,4 Butanediol market develop in the mid to long term?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3.2 Reppe process
1.3.3 Davy process
1.3.4 Butadiene process
1.3.5 Propylene oxide process
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.4.2 THF
1.4.3 PBT
1.4.4 GBL
1.4.5 PU
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global 1,4 Butanediol Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 1,4 Butanediol Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 1,4 Butanediol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 1,4 Butanediol Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,4 Butanediol Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Reppe process Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.2 Davy process Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.3 Butadiene process Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.1.4 Propylene oxide process Production and Production Value (2013-2018)
4.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 1,4 Butanediol Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018
6.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States 1,4 Butanediol Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.2 United States 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States 1,4 Butanediol Import & Export
6.4 Europe
6.4.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.4.3 Key Players in Europe
6.4.4 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.2 China 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China 1,4 Butanediol Import & Export
6.6 Japan
6.6.1 Japan 1,4 Butanediol Production Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.2 Japan 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018
6.6.3 Key Players in Japan
6.6.4 Japan 1,4 Butanediol Import & Export
6.7 Other Regions
6.7.1 South Korea
6.7.2 India
6.7.3 Southeast Asia
7 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 North America
7.2.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type
7.2.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application
7.2.3 North America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Countries
7.2.4 United States
7.2.5 Canada
7.2.6 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type
7.3.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application
7.3.3 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Countries
7.3.4 Germany
7.3.5 France
7.3.6 UK
7.3.7 Italy
7.3.8 Russia
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type
7.4.2 Asia Pacific 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application
7.4.3 Asia Pacific 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Countries
7.4.4 China
7.4.5 Japan
7.4.6 Korea
7.4.7 India
7.4.8 Australia
7.4.9 Indonesia
7.4.10 Thailand
7.4.11 Malaysia
7.4.12 Philippines
7.4.13 Vietnam
7.5 Central & South America
7.5.1 Central & South America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Central & South America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application
7.5.3 Central & South America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Countries
7.5.4 Brazil
7.6 Middle East and Africa
7.6.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type
7.6.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application
8 Company Profiles
8.1 SK Global Chemical
8.1.1 SK Global Chemical Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.1.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.1.5 SK Global Chemical Recent Development
8.2 BASF
8.2.1 BASF Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.2.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.2.5 BASF Recent Development
8.3 Mitsui
8.3.1 Mitsui Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.3.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.3.5 Mitsui Recent Development
8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical
8.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.4.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development
8.5 Nan Ya Plastics
8.5.1 Nan Ya Plastics Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.5.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.5.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Development
8.6 Ashland
8.6.1 Ashland Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.6.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.6.5 Ashland Recent Development
8.7 Bioamber
8.7.1 Bioamber Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.7.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.7.5 Bioamber Recent Development
8.8 Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Industry
8.8.1 Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Industry Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.8.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.8.5 Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Industry Recent Development
8.9 Dairen Chemical
8.9.1 Dairen Chemical Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.9.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.9.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Development
8.10 Genomatica
8.10.1 Genomatica Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol
8.10.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction
8.10.5 Genomatica Recent Development
8.11 SIPCHEM
8.12 Shanxi Sanwei Group
9 Market Forecast: Production Side
9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast
9.1.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 1,4 Butanediol Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 1,4 Butanediol Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 Other Regions
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Forecast by Type
10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 GCC Countries
10.7.4 Egypt
10.7.5 South Africa
11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 1,4 Butanediol Sales Channels
11.2.2 1,4 Butanediol Distributors
11.3 1,4 Butanediol Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Macroscopic Indicator
12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions
12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald