(2020-2026) 1,4 Butanediol Market Growth|Size| Demand| Trends| Insights| Forecast|QY Research

1,4 Butanediol research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Top Key Players: SK Global Chemical, BASF, Mitsui, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nan Ya Plastics

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

By Type: Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process

By Applications: THF, PBT, GBL, PU

Global 1,4 Butanediol Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the 1,4 Butanediol market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2019. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

1,4 Butanediol Market Size Estimation

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the selling price (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). Market share analysis, assigned to each of the segments and regions are achieved through product utilization rate and average selling price.

Critical questions addressed by the 1,4 Butanediol Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints?

What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

Which region will lead the global 1,4 Butanediol market in terms of growth?

What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future?

What are the upcoming applications?

How will the global 1,4 Butanediol market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Reppe process

1.3.3 Davy process

1.3.4 Butadiene process

1.3.5 Propylene oxide process

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 THF

1.4.3 PBT

1.4.4 GBL

1.4.5 PU

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global 1,4 Butanediol Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Size CAGR of Key Regions

2.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Share of Key Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Capacity by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 1,4 Butanediol Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 1,4 Butanediol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 1,4 Butanediol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into 1,4 Butanediol Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers 1,4 Butanediol Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type

4.1.1 Reppe process Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Davy process Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.3 Butadiene process Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.1.4 Propylene oxide process Production and Production Value (2013-2018)

4.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Market Share by Type

4.3 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Market Share by Type

4.4 1,4 Butanediol Ex-factory Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application

6 Production by Regions

6.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production (History Data) by Regions 2013-2018

6.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 United States

6.3.1 United States 1,4 Butanediol Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.2 United States 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.3.3 Key Players in United States

6.3.4 United States 1,4 Butanediol Import & Export

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.4.3 Key Players in Europe

6.4.4 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Import & Export

6.5 China

6.5.2 China 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.5.3 Key Players in China

6.5.4 China 1,4 Butanediol Import & Export

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan 1,4 Butanediol Production Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.2 Japan 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Growth Rate 2013-2018

6.6.3 Key Players in Japan

6.6.4 Japan 1,4 Butanediol Import & Export

6.7 Other Regions

6.7.1 South Korea

6.7.2 India

6.7.3 Southeast Asia

7 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Regions

7.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Consumption (History Data) by Regions

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type

7.2.2 North America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application

7.2.3 North America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Countries

7.2.4 United States

7.2.5 Canada

7.2.6 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type

7.3.2 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application

7.3.3 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 France

7.3.6 UK

7.3.7 Italy

7.3.8 Russia

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Asia Pacific 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Asia Pacific 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Asia Pacific 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 China

7.4.5 Japan

7.4.6 Korea

7.4.7 India

7.4.8 Australia

7.4.9 Indonesia

7.4.10 Thailand

7.4.11 Malaysia

7.4.12 Philippines

7.4.13 Vietnam

7.5 Central & South America

7.5.1 Central & South America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Central & South America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Central & South America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Countries

7.5.4 Brazil

7.6 Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol Consumption by Application

8 Company Profiles

8.1 SK Global Chemical

8.1.1 SK Global Chemical Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.1.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.1.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.1.5 SK Global Chemical Recent Development

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.2.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.2.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.2.5 BASF Recent Development

8.3 Mitsui

8.3.1 Mitsui Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.3.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.3.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.3.5 Mitsui Recent Development

8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

8.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.4.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.4.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

8.5 Nan Ya Plastics

8.5.1 Nan Ya Plastics Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.5.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.5.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.5.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Development

8.6 Ashland

8.6.1 Ashland Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.6.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.6.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.6.5 Ashland Recent Development

8.7 Bioamber

8.7.1 Bioamber Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.7.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.7.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.7.5 Bioamber Recent Development

8.8 Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Industry

8.8.1 Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Industry Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.8.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.8.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.8.5 Chongqing Jianfeng Chemical Industry Recent Development

8.9 Dairen Chemical

8.9.1 Dairen Chemical Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.9.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.9.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.9.5 Dairen Chemical Recent Development

8.10 Genomatica

8.10.1 Genomatica Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

8.10.3 Production and Revenue of 1,4 Butanediol

8.10.4 1,4 Butanediol Product Introduction

8.10.5 Genomatica Recent Development

8.11 SIPCHEM

8.12 Shanxi Sanwei Group

9 Market Forecast: Production Side

9.1 Production and Production Value Forecast

9.1.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Capacity, Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 1,4 Butanediol Production and Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 1,4 Butanediol Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 Other Regions

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global 1,4 Butanediol Production Value Forecast by Type

10 Market Forecast: Consumption Side

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4 Butanediol Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 1,4 Butanediol Sales Channels

11.2.2 1,4 Butanediol Distributors

11.3 1,4 Butanediol Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Macroscopic Indicator

12.4.1 GDP for Major Regions

12.4.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

