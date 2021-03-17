Zirconium Phosphate Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2027

Introduction:

Zirconium phosphate is an inorganic cation exchange material, which is acidic. Zirconium phosphate is also known as zirconium hydrogen phosphate. It has structural formula of Zr(HPO­ 4 ) 2 ?nH 2 O and its Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) number is 13772-29-7. Zirconium phosphate possesses exceptional material properties such as solid state ion conductivity and high chemical & thermal stability. The layer structured zirconium phosphate can be interleaved with small organic groups, atoms, molecules, and polymers.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/zirconium-phosphate-market.html

Various phases of zirconium phosphate differ in their crystalline structure and inter-laminar spaces. Gamma (Zr(PO4)(H2PO4)?2H2O) phase and alpha (Zr(HPO4)2?H2O) are commonly used phases of zirconium phosphate. Zirconium phosphate is used in catalysis, drug delivery, nanocomposites, nuclear waste management, and clinical dialyzers.

Rise in demand for zirconium compounds in a wide range of industries, such as ceramics, medical, health care, and construction, due to its excellent performance characteristics is anticipated to drive the zirconium phosphate market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials of zinc phosphate is estimated to hamper the global zirconium phosphate market during the forecast period.

The global zirconium phosphate market can be segmented based on grade, application, and region. In terms of grade, the market can be bifurcated into >95% purity and ≥ 99% purity. Based on application, the global market can be divided into drug delivery, catalysis, ion exchange material, and others (including nanocomposites and nuclear waste management). The drug delivery segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of various diseases is one of the key factors fueling the demand for drug delivery products in the pharmaceutical industry. High demand for drug delivery products and rise in research and development activities are likely to lead to innovation of new and advanced products. This is projected to boost the drug delivery segment of the zirconium phosphate market in the near future. The ion exchange material segment is estimated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period owing to its increasing popularity in end use industries.

For More Information, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63867

Global Zirconium Phosphate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global zirconium phosphate market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for zirconium phosphate is expected to rise significantly in emerging economies such as China and India. Rapid growth of the health care sector in economies supported by private and public investments and increase in disposable income are augmenting the demand for pharmaceutical products and medical services. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for zirconium phosphate during the forecast period. The market in North America and Europe is estimated to expand at substantial pace during the forecast period owing to the well-developed pharmaceutical and health care industries in these regions. However, the zirconium phosphate market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at sluggish pace in the near future due to the lack of established end-use industries in the regions.

Global Zirconium Phosphate Market: Competitive Landscape

The global zirconium phosphate market is fragmented with the presence of local unorganized and global players. Key players operating in the global market are investing in research & development activities to gain competitive advantage through innovative application of products in various industries. Prominent players functioning in the global zirconium phosphate market include American Element, Hongkong XinRunde Chemical Co., Ltd., ZIRCOMET LIMITED, ZIRCONIUM CHEMICALS PVT. LTD., and Zhejiang NetSun Co., Ltd.