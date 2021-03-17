Technical Coil Coatings Market Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Overview 2027

Global Technical Coil Coatings Market: Overview

Technical coil coatings offer several properties such as high flexibility and excellent stain and corrosion resistance. The building industry accounts for the largest share in the global technical coil coatings market. Increasing penetration of technical coil coatings in the end-use industries is projected to tremendously increase the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Below are a few notable developments that may aid the growth of the global technical coil coatings market:

The environmentally friendly coil coatings developed by Shewin-Williams Coil Coatings have highly steered the growth opportunities of the market. They have incorporated recycled materials in the manufacturing of these coil coatings. Additionally, they reduced the VOCs by using a high percentage of solids and introducing ways to eliminate waste. In addition to the environmental benefits, their coatings also offer high sustainability. Rising environmental concerns have led to a great adoption of this product, thereby fuelling the global technical coil coatings market’s growth.

Dura Coat has developed a new water base air-dry PVDF called Hydropon. It is a high performance construction industry coating formulated to revitalize old roofs to look brand new. It offers an excellent solar reflectance value and ensures protection from humidity, acid rains, and extreme temperatures. Moreover, it provides a smooth surface and restores the beauty of the roof. Such developments have presented new growth opportunities for the technical coil coatings market.

Prominent industries in the global technical coil coatings market include BASF SE, Shewin-Williams Coil Coatings, Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd., and Henkel AG & Co.