Sodium Oleate Market Emerging niche Segments and Regional Markets 2027

Sodium Oleate Market: Overview

Sodium oleate is a yellowish powder, white or light brown yellow granular powder or lump with unusual characteristic taste and odor. It is the sodium salt of oleic acid, a common unsaturated fatty acid, which is found in many animals and plants. Sodium oleate is not found freely in nature; however, it occurs as a part of complex naturally occurring lipids. Sodium oleate have a tallow-like scent in its isolated form and is white crystalline solid at a room temperature. This unsaturated fatty acid resembles a long-chain hydrocarbon tail due to a double bond.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sodium-oleate-market.html

The global sodium oleate market is driven by the rise in demand from plastic and rubber processing industries. Additionally, rise in use of sodium oleate as an ingredient for soap manufacturing is expected to propel the global market. However, stringent regulation imposed by governments across the globe is likely to restrain the sodium oleate market.

Sodium Oleate Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the sodium oleate market can be segmented into paste, liquid, and powder. Sodium oleate paste is used in construction chemicals for manufacturing cement mixtures. The powder form is used as a binder and polishing compound, while the liquid sodium oleate is used in as an emulsifier and anticaking agent.

For More Information, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63831

In terms of application, the sodium oleate market can be segregated into lubricants, preservatives, surface cleaning agents, flotation agents, emulsifiers, waterproofing agents, thickening agents, gelling agents, and others. Sodium oleate is used as an industrial lubricant. It is utilized as a thickening agent in cosmetics or as a gelling agent in beauty products. Sodium oleate is employed as an emulsifier in soaps. It is also used in medicines for the treatment of cholelithiasis. Sodium oleate is used as a cleaning agent, surfactant, viscosity controlling agent and emulsifier in various oil-based cosmetics. Sodium oleate is employed in the production of metallic acids. It is utilized in the textile industry as a waterproofing agent. It is used as a floating agent in the mining industry. Sodium oleate is employed as a laboratory reagent in the chemical industry.

Sodium Oleate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global sodium oleate market include Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., Acme Synthetic Chemicals, Viva Corporation, Lainghu Xinwang Chemical, Pengxin Chemical, Jiayu Chemical, Dexu New Material, Triveni chemicals, Zhenghao New Material, Muby Chemicals, and Libang Healthcare.