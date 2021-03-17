IoT Sensors Market will Generate Massive Revenue in Future 2020-2022 Forecast Research Analysis

The Business Research Company’s IoT Sensors Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global IoT sensors market was valued at about $5.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $16.61 billion at a CAGR of 32.5% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the IoT sensors market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.

The IoT (Internet of Things) sensors market consists of sales of IoT sensors. These IoT sensors are used for industrial, personal or commercial purposes. The rising number of people living in urban areas is expected to drive the market for IoT sensors. As urban areas expand, IoT devices and related services will play an important role in catering to the rising urban population.

Concerns regarding data security and privacy is acting as a restraint on the IoT sensors market. IoT devices are capable of collecting, storing and analyzing large amounts of personal data which is prone to unethical use. For instance, IoT devices such as Amazon Echo and FitBit collect sensitive private data such as location, audio recordings which can be misused. IoT devices are increasingly becoming prone to ransomware and malware attacks which causes users to lose control of their devices and violation of their private data.

The IoT sensors market is segmented into

Accelerometers Gyroscopes Magnetometer Pressure sensors Temperature sensors Light sensors

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the IoT sensors market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the IoT sensors market are Stmicroelectronics N.V, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Te Connectivity Ltd, Broadcom Limited and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

