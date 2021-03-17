Industrial Filters Market Overview, Future Trends and Growth Opportunities By 2027

Global Industrial Filters Market: Overview

Industrial processes tend to generate a number of effluents, chemical wastes, and dust. This necessitates removal of these unwanted emissions. The global industrial filters market witnesses a massive demand due to the burgeoning industrial growth across the globe. Typically, industrial filters are used to continuously filter and capture heavy duty filter media. The filtered waste goes to a filter bag and is ejected through a proper source. Similar to raw materials and chemicals, industrial gases also need to be filtered. Additionally, it is of paramount importance to safeguard industrial workers from the working environment. This boosts the demand in the global industrial filters market to a large extent.

Some of the key developments that are likely to impact the global industrial filter market are:

Customized Filter Technology

As each industrial application has a unique set of requirements, the trend of customized filter technology is rapidly evolving. Industrial filters designed for specific tasks, operating conditions, environments and system properties are being developed. This is a key trend that is expected to fuel the global industrial filters market in the coming years. For instance, Boll and Kirch, a leading industrial filter vendor, has introduced design of optimum industrial filters, specific to industry and operation.

Emergence of Non-Woven Fabrics

Industrial filters made from non-woven fabric are gaining prominence in the global market. According to research, non-woven material results in better filter efficiency against other materials. Different materials, textiles or fibers are used as industrial filter bags, depending on the performance of the filter bag. Non-woven industrial filter bags are made from materials such as polyurethane, polypropylene, polyamide, and polyvinylidene fluoride.

Briskly Developing Food and Beverage Sector

The food and beverage industry is expiring a major boost in the present times, on account of changing lifestyle and food habits of people, the booming population, and swift urbanization. The demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods is witnessing colossal growth, and this trend is expected to continue on account of aforementioned factors. This industry is anticipated to in turn generate high demand for industrial filters, boosting the global market in the coming years.

Some of the leading players operating in the global industrial filters market include Fibertex Nonwoven, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Valmet Corporation, 3M, and Nordic Air Filtration.