Hexylene Glycol Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2027

Hexylene Glycol Market: Overview

Hexylene glycol is a colorless organic compound, which is also known as 2-Methyl-2,4-pentanediol (MPD). Hexylene glycol is viscous in nature and miscible with fatty acids, organic solvents, and water. It is manufactured utilizing diacetone alcohol through the hydrogenation process. Hexylene glycol possess various characteristic properties such as low volatility, high viscosity, and high emulsion-stabilizing properties. It is used as an emulsifying agent or surfactant in various applications such as cosmetics and personal care, antifreeze solutions, industrial and household cleaners, and industrial solvents.

To know more, visit our Report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hexylene-glycol-market.html

Additionally, hexylene glycol is also used in coating applications as a component in varnishes, lacquers, printing inks, and water- and oil-based paints. It is used as a solvent in dye preparation, inert ingredient in pesticide formulation, coupling agent in hydraulic fluids, and anti-caking agent in the cement formulation process. Hexylene glycol finds application as a setting agent in the manufacture of textiles and as an intermediate for synthesis of agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Hexylene Glycol Market: Trends & Demands

Rise in demand for an emulsifier, viscosity-reducing agent, and surfactant in cosmetics and personal care products. This, in turn, is driving the global hexylene glycol market. Hexylene glycol helps in emulsifying oils and fats and suspends dirt & oil in skincare formulations. Hexylene glycol is being used as a viscosity-reducing agent, as it creates thinner formulations by reducing the layer of heavy formulations. These factors are expected to boost the demand for hexylene glycol during the forecast period.

For More Information, Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63960

Hexene glycol, if added in high concentration in skincare formulations, can cause skin and eye irritation. Furthermore, hexylene glycol’s airborne exposure limit is 25 ppm, if this limit is exceeded, it can irritate the nose and throat and cause coughing and wheezing. These factors are anticipated to hamper its sales during the forecast period. Rising demand for hexylene glycol in paints & coatings and hydraulic fluids is likely to create opportunities for hexylene glycol manufacturers.

Hexylene Glycol Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global hexylene glycol market include BASF SE, Solvay S.A, DowDupont, Arkema Group, Solventis Ltd, Monument Chemicals, Inc., Lonza Group, Lanxess, Finar Limited, and Prasol chemicals Ltd.