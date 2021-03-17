Global Isoflavones Market 2019 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Isoflavones Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Isoflavones Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Isoflavones Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Isoflavones Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.1 Billion in 2019 and is likely to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 129 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 120 Tables and 45 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Isoflavones Market include are Cargill (Germany), ADM (US), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), International Flavors and Fragrances (Frutarom) (US), Shanghai Freemen (US), Nexira Inc. (France), Bio-gen Extracts, Sikko Industries, SK Bioland (South Korea), BioMax (India), Avestia Pharma (India), Nutra Science Labs (US), Tradichem S.L. (Spain), Nutra Green Biotechnology (China), HerboNutra (India), FutureCeuticals Inc. (US), Bio-gen Extracts (US), Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Sikko Industries (India), Biomax (India), and Lactonova (India).

“The soy segment in isoflavones market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.”

Based on the source, the soy segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the isoflavones market in 2019. The segment is growing owing to factors such as nutritional and functional health-related properties since soy isoflavones are derived from soybeans and are particularly prevalent in soy germ. Genistein and daidzein are the major isoflavones present in soybean, which help in promoting overall health and wellness.

“The pharmaceuticals segmentin the isoflavones market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.”

Based on the application, pharmaceuticals are estimated to account for the largest market share. The factors behind the growth is increasing the prevalence of diseases such as cancer, osteoporosis, and arthritis fuels the demand for isoflavones as they reduce the risk of the above-mentioned diseases and provide therapeutic effects.

Research Coverage:

The report segments the isoflavones market based on source, application, form, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global isoflavones high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

