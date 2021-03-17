Deposit Control Additives Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2027

Deposit control additives are fuel soluble components that are employed in the automotive industry. Commonly used deposit control additives include amides, amines, polybutene succinimides, polyether amines, polyolefin amines, and mannich amines. Deposit control additives are often referred to by the generic term detergents; however, their functions are different to that of conventional detergents used for washing and cleaning purposes. Deposit control additives are designed to keep the entire engine fuel system (from the fuel tank to the combustion chamber) clean.

These additives prevent the formation of deposits, particularly on the intake valve and fuel injectors, which are derived from the breakdown of gasoline components. Deposit control additives inhibit deposit creation by forming protective films, which prevent the accumulation of deposit precursors.

Technological advancement in the automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the demand for deposit control additives. In recent years, constant research and development activities in the automobile industry have boosted the demand for deposit control additives in these applications. Rise in demand for automobiles with advanced features and fuel efficiency is anticipated to propel the demand for deposit control additives. Increase in oil exploration activities across the globe is estimated to trigger the deposit control additives market. Development in the consumer industry coupled with surge in demand for products with high fuel efficiency are likely to augment the demand for deposit control additives. Growth in awareness about the environment, mainly in the European Union, the U.S., and China and enactment of favorable government policies to adopt sustainable resources are key factors expected to boost the deposit control additives market. Geographic expansions and other strategies taken by the manufacturers of fuel additives are likely to increase the demand for deposit control additives in the upcoming years.

Based on fuel type, the global deposit control additives market can be classified into diesel fuel, gasoline fuel, and aviation fuel. In terms of ingredient, the deposit control additives market can be segmented into acetone, xylene, methanol, ethanol, isopropyl alcohol, and n-Butanol. Based on end-user industry, the global deposit control additives market can be segregated into oil & gas, automotive, and aerospace.

In terms of region, the global deposit control additives market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for significant share of the global market. Increase in production of automobiles is anticipated to propel the demand for deposit control additives in the region. China and India are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the deposit control additives market in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026. Rise in shale gas exploration activities in North America is projected to augment the demand for deposit control additives. Europe is the major hub for the production of automobiles, with significant contributions from countries such as Germany and Italy. The deposit control additives market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the recent economic growth in these regions. Middle East & Africa is the major region for oil production as well as exploration activities. This is anticipated to boost the demand for deposit control additives in the region.

Key players operating in the global deposit control additives market include The Lubrizol Corporation, Innospec Inc, Afton Chemical Corporation, and Dorf Ketal.