Pet Food Ingredient Market worth US$ 54.3 Billion by 2025 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

According to Market Study Report, Pet Food Ingredient Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Pet Food Ingredient Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Pet Food Ingredient Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Pet Food Ingredients Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 37.0 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 54.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2025. This report spread across 197 pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with 131 tables and 60 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Pet Food Ingredient Market include are Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Darling Ingredients (US), Omega Protein Corporation (US), CHr. Hansen (Denmark), Roquette Frères (France), Sunopta (Germany), Lallemand (Canada), SARIA Group (Germany), Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), The Scoular Company (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), DowDuPont (US).

“By pet, the cat segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.”

The cat segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR as sales of premium cat food are on the rise, and its high cost has not caused any hindrance in the growth of the premium cat food market. The increasing focus of consumers on preventive healthcare is one of the factors driving the demand for expensive and high-quality cat food in the pet food industry. There was a steady rise in the global sales of cat food from 2012 to 2018.

“By ingredient, the fats segment in the pet food ingredients market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Several types of fat ingredients that are used in pet food include poultry fat, beef tallow, lard, bacon fat, and fish oils. Fats form an essential element in pet food. According to a research analysis conducted by Petnet on more than 2,300 dog foods and 1,600 cat foods, 73% of dog foods, and 65% of cat foods contain added fat. Additionally, 60% of dog foods and 45% of cat foods contain an oil additive.

“South America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the pet food ingredients market due to the increase in export-import of pet food ingredients and growing adoption rate”

The South American pet food ingredients market is projected to grow at a steady pace due to the increase in the sale of pet food products in countries such as Brazil. Argentina is the fastest-growing pet food market attributed to increased consumer spending and consumer awareness, despite inflation. The government in the country is also supporting the pet owners and has promoted canine vaccinations and spaying/neutering programs.

