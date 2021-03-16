Global Black Cumin Oil Market 2019-2024:Leading Source, Products, Key Manufacturers, Regional Insights and Growth Trends
According to this study, over the next five years the Black Cumin Oil market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Black Cumin Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Black Cumin Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Black Cumin Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Food
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Swanson Health Products
Hemani Herbal
YUPINXIANG
CHEUREUX
Pure Encapsulations
GNC
Mediheal
LUKENI
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Black Cumin Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Black Cumin Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Black Cumin Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Black Cumin Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Black Cumin Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Black Cumin Oil Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Black Cumin Oil Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Black Cumin Oil Segment by Type
2.2.1 Food Grade
2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
2.3 Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Black Cumin Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Black Cumin Oil Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Black Cumin Oil Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food
2.4.2 Cosmetic
2.4.3 Pharmaceutical
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Black Cumin Oil Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Black Cumin Oil Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Black Cumin Oil by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Black Cumin Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Black Cumin Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Black Cumin Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Black Cumin Oil Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Black Cumin Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Black Cumin Oil Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Black Cumin Oil by Regions
4.1 Black Cumin Oil by Regions
4.1.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Black Cumin Oil Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Black Cumin Oil Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Black Cumin Oil Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Black Cumin Oil Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Black Cumin Oil Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Black Cumin Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Black Cumin Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Black Cumin Oil by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
7.1.2 Europe Black Cumin Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
7.2 Europe Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Black Cumin Oil by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Black Cumin Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Black Cumin Oil Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Black Cumin Oil Distributors
10.3 Black Cumin Oil Customer
11 Global Black Cumin Oil Market Forecast
11.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Black Cumin Oil Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Black Cumin Oil Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.2 Global Black Cumin Oil Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Black Cumin Oil Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Black Cumin Oil Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Swanson Health Products
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Black Cumin Oil Product Offered
12.1.3 Swanson Health Products Black Cumin Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Swanson Health Products News
12.2 Hemani Herbal
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Black Cumin Oil Product Offered
12.2.3 Hemani Herbal Black Cumin Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hemani Herbal News
12.3 YUPINXIANG
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Black Cumin Oil Product Offered
12.3.3 YUPINXIANG Black Cumin Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 YUPINXIANG News
12.4 CHEUREUX
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Black Cumin Oil Product Offered
12.4.3 CHEUREUX Black Cumin Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 CHEUREUX News
12.5 Pure Encapsulations
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Black Cumin Oil Product Offered
12.5.3 Pure Encapsulations Black Cumin Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Pure Encapsulations News
12.6 GNC
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Black Cumin Oil Product Offered
12.6.3 GNC Black Cumin Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 GNC News
12.7 Mediheal
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Black Cumin Oil Product Offered
12.7.3 Mediheal Black Cumin Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Mediheal News
12.8 LUKENI
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Black Cumin Oil Product Offered
12.8.3 LUKENI Black Cumin Oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 LUKENI News
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
