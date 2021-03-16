Catechin Market 2020 Strategic Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – Taiyo Green Power, DSM, TEAREVO, Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech, Infr, Hunan Nutramax

The global Catechin market is valued at 20 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 23 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Catechin Market Report available at MarketInsightsReports gives an overview of the Catechin industry which covers market scope, revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes and figures. The report additionally explores the worldwide players of the market and is segmented by region, type and application with forecast to 2026.

Catechinis a flavan-3-ol, a type of natural phenol and antioxidant. Catechins are a type of flavanoid found in certain kinds of tea, fruit, chocolate and wine. They are associated with a variety of health benefits, including the maintenance of cardiovascular health, the reduction of cancer risk and weight loss. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), present in green tea, is the catechin responsible for enhanced weight loss. A subclass of flavonoids found in grapes and tea. Up to 30% of the dry weight of green tea leaves is catechins. Scientists believe catechins to be one of the important active substances that gives green tea extract its cancer-preventive and possibly curative properties in animal studies. But population studies show no such clear-cut protective effect

Key Players Mentioned (Sales, Growth, Value and Volume, Sales Ratio):

Taiyo Green Power, DSM, TEAREVO, Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech, Infr, Hunan Nutramax, Guangdong Yilong Industry Group, Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech, Shanghai Novanat Bioresources, Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech

Based on type , the Catechin market is categorized into:

Catechin 70%-80%

EGCG(>94%)

Others

According to applications , Catechin market splits into:

Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Daily Chemicals

Others

Geographically , a well-developed infrastructure of the global Catechin Market, its awareness, regulatory framework are some of the factors that are driving the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

This Catechin market research study is an extensive collection of data about this industry. The data comprises an in-depth evaluation of this business. A detailed outline with regards to the Catechin market size with respect to the valuation and volume, as well as the scenario of the Catechin market have been provided in the report.

The Global Catechin market factors described in this report are:

Key Strategic Developments in market: The research includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launch, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors functioning in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in Market: The report assessed key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Offset Inks Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

