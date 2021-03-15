Tofu Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demands 2020 to 2025

Global Tofu Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Tofu including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Tofu investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Tofu market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Hain Celestia, House Foods Group, Pulmuone Co., Ltd, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, Tofurky, Eden Foods, Morinaga & Company, Kikkoman Corporation, Amy’s Kitchen among others.

Scope of the Report

Global tofu market is segmented by type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, and others. Also, the study provides an analysis of the tofu market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

The major challenge faced by market is the availability of substitute products and high perishability rate of tofu and tofu-based products. Companies, such as House Food Group, are offering a broad portfolio of tofu products to lure consumers, such as premium category tofu, DHA omega-3 enriched tofu, vacuum pack, tofu cutlet, and so on.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Vegan Diet

Shifting consumer interest from animal products is majorly because of people’s rising concern about animal welfare, personal health, and most importantly, sustainability.The intake of animal protein is associated with high cholesterol level, fat, and calories, which increase the risk of cardiac disease, high blood sugar level, and obesity; hence, people are showing an inclination toward the vegan source of protein. This has created a good platform for the tofu market growth. Moreover, young consumers are seeking an alternative for red meat, but at the same time they are not ready to give up protein; thus, they are switching to plant protein products, such as tofu, which is boosting the tofu market, globally.

