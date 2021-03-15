Omega-3 Market Size and Forecast to 2026 | Leading Key players – BioProcess Algae, Croda, EPAX, Martek Biosciences, Lonza

The Omega-3 market research document guides the firm in exploring new uses and new markets for its existing products and thereby, increasing the demand for its products. This global market report offers research and consulting services focused on achieving competitive leverage with acquiring and preserving market position as key aims of the program. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2019 and the historic year is 2018 which will tell how the Omega-3 market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are.

Global Omega-3 Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2,305.14 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3,758.05 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to changing lifestyles of people.

Global Omega-3 Market, By Type (ALA, EPA, and DHA), Source (Fish Oil & Krill Oil, Algal Oil, Walnut, Pumpkin Seeds, Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Bean Curd, and Others), Application (Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Food & Beverage, Pet Food, and Fish Feed), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Omega-3 Market

Omega-3 fatty acids basically fall under the polyunsaturated fatty acids that can be helps to reducing the risk of heart disease and which can also promote healthy skin. They are used along with diet and exercise to help the lower levels of a certain blood fat (triglyceride) and to raise levels of “good” cholesterol (HDL) whereas this product may also be used to help in treatment of high blood pressure or rheumatoid arthritis.

Top Key Players:

Aker BioMarine,

Axellus,

BASF,

BioProcess Algae,

Croda,

EPAX,

Martek Biosciences,

Lonza,

Pronova,

GC Rieber Oils,

Omega Protein,

Cargill Incorporated,

FMC Corporation,

Croda International Plc,

Royal DSM,

OLVEA Fish Oils,

Omega Protein Corporation,

Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.,

Pharma Marine AS,

Polaris,

Source-omega,

Qualitas Health,

Nordic Naturals,

Algaecytes,

Simris Alg,

among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from end users is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding healthy eating and health benefits is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent food safety legislations is expected to restrain the market growth

Depleting fish population is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Aker BioMarine Acquires Neptune Wellness Solutions(Canada) Krill Oil Inventory and IP for USD 34 Million.

In September 2016, Neptune Wellness Solutions introduced NKO Omega Plus

Market Segmentations:

Global Omega-3 Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

ALA (alpha-linolenic acid)

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)

EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid)

By Source

Marine

Nuts and Seeds

Vegetable Oils

Soya and Soya Products

By Application

Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical

Infant Formula

Food & Beverage

Pet Food

Fish Feed

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Omega-3 Market

Global omega-3 market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of omega-3 market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

