Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Scope, Trends, Key Players, Forecast by 2024

Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market: Overview

The groundswell of interest in biodegradable packaging materials world over is riding on the wave of the rising popularity of environmental-friendly, recyclable alternatives. In the packaging industry, the adoption of biodegradable packaging among manufacturers has gathered immense pace in recent years. The wide breadth of materials that fall under biodegradable packaging bear the key characteristic of decomposition or degradation into natural materials when acted upon by microorganisms in relatively short time frame when placed in natural environments. They are biodegradable polymers that can be either bio-based or fossil-based, and in most cases can be harvested from nature made using green manufacturing processes.

Bio-based biodegradable materials are biopolymers come from plants and microorganisms. Some of the popular items used for packaging are starch-based plastics, cellulose, poly (lactic acid) (PLA), polycaprolactone (PCL), polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), and chitosan. They may contain blends of synthetic materials containing additives and pigments used to enhance the functional attributes of the final packaging. Some of the popular biodegradable packaging paper materials are corrugated board, boxboard, and flexible paper.

The report offers evidence-based insights into the key growth dynamics, prominent trends, technological advances, and the strategic landscape. Market participants looking for clear signals on emerging opportunities and lucrative avenues will find the study a treasure trove.

Request PDF Sample for New Trends and Future Scope for this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9614

Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market: Trends and Opportunities

The use of biodegradable materials in the packaging industry is gaining strength from the constantly rising demand for recyclable materials in end-use industries such as personal and home care, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. This is notably underpinned by spiraling consumer awareness about their benefits. In particular, in the food packaging industry, there has been an extensive use of biodegradable packaging materials to promote green living in various parts of the world, essentially by reducing waste. Several regional and global regulations to reduce the ecological hazards of overflowing landfills have provided a striking momentum to the adoption of biodegradable packaging materials. In addition, the sustained and substantial thrust to adopt sustainability in modern living has led to a wide-ranging demand for such packaging materials in recent decades.

In various parts of the world, the move toward adopting biodegradable materials among manufacturers has gathered steam on account of efforts to supplant petroleum-based with corn-based biodegradable products. This has also been driven by intensifying focus of numerous governments to adopt a low-carbon economy. Developing cost-competitive biodegradable packaging materials has gained traction in the packaging industry across the globe. The advent of packaging products made of biodegradable materials that contain a variety of blends has led to product innovations, unlocking promising avenues in the global market.

Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of current dynamics and emerging avenues in various regional markets. On a regional front, a number of developing and developed economies are expected to contribute attractive share to the global revenue. North America and Europe are anticipated to be potentially lucrative regional markets, with the growth driven by large technological advancements in manufacturing processes. Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising region, with burgeoning demand attributed to the rising adoption of recyclable materials in the food and beverages packaging sector.

Companies mentioned in the report

The study offers an elaborate assessment of the competitive dynamics, which includes key strategies adopted by various players to either gain a better foothold in the market or to consolidate their shares. Several players are focusing on introducing new biodegradable packaging solutions that have better mechanical and thermal properties. Moreover, several prominent players in end-use industries are harping on commercialization of biodegradable packaging by increasingly adopting biodegradable packaging across their key products. Over the years, this is likely to raise the ante higher for bioplastics manufacturers who may focus on product innovations. Key players operating in the global biodegradable packaging market include Biopac, NatureWorks LLC, BASF SE, Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, and Clearwater Paper Corporation.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald