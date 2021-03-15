Air Purifiers Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026 | com; Electrolux; Haier lnc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Hitachi Appliances, Inc
This Air Purifiers market report endows with a far-reaching survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. One of the sections in the report covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, truthful and extensive market information and data included in this global industry report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).
Global Air Purifiers Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, resulting in a projected rise of value to USD 37.38 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 20.37 billion in 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of pollutants in the atmosphere resulting in rise of infections and allergies.
Global Air Purifiers Market By Filter (Ion & Ozone; Electrostatic Precipitators; HEPA; Activated Carbon; UV Light; Others), Impurity (Fume Filtration; Exhaust Filtration; Smoke Collectors; Oil & Mist Collectors; Others), End-User (Industrial; Residential; Commercial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Complete report on Global Air Purifiers Market Research Report 2019-2026
Market Definition: Global Air Purifiers Market
Air purifiers can be defined as the devices that are situated indoors for the utilization of purifying of the surrounding air, cleaning them of any impurities, allergen and bacteria in the market. These devices consist of a number of filters inside their structure along with an exhaust which forces the filtered air out from the device.
Top Key Players:
- com;
- Electrolux;
- Haier lnc.;
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.;
- Hitachi Appliances, Inc.;
- SAMSUNG;
- Whirlpool Corporation;
- LG Electronics;
- BSH Home Appliances Group;
- Honeywell International Inc.;
- SHARP CORPORATION;
- KENT RO Systems Ltd.;
- Panasonic Corporation;
- Dyson;
- Levoit;
- Xiaomi;
- 3M;
- Guardian Technologies
Market Drivers:
- Growing levels of industrialization and urbanization leading to increasing construction activities and emission of pollution; this factor has resulted in increased demand for the product
- Innovative product launches and advancements in the market leading to enhanced product offerings
Market Restraints:
- Emission of harmful chemicals and by-products from the air filters is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
In September 2018, Xiaomi announced the launch of their “Mi Air Purifier 2S”. This air purifier equipped with the latest technologies, priced comparatively low to the various purifiers available in the market.
In April 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the launch of their new 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier featuring “AeraSense” their sensing technology. The innovations and advancements in the product will help in preventing allergies and pollution.
Market Segmentations:
Global Air Purifiers Market is segmented on the basis of
- Filter
- Impurity
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Filter
- Ion & Ozone
- Electrostatic Precipitators
- High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
- Activated Carbon
- Ultra-Violet (UV) Light
- Others
By Impurity
- Fume Filtration
- Exhaust Filtration
- Smoke Collectors
- Oil & Mist Collectors
- Others
By End-User
- Industrial
- Residential
- Commercial
By Geography
North America
- US.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Air Purifiers Market
Global air purifiers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of air purifiers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
