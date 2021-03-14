Whiskey Market 2020 Global Demand and Outlook – Diageo plc, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

Global Whiskey Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Whiskey including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Whiskey investments from 2020 till 2025.

The Global Whiskey market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Diageo plc, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, The BrownÐForman Corporation, Pernod Ricard, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd, The Edrington Group among others.

Scope of the Report

The global whiskey market segmented by product type such as american whiskey, scotch whiskey, canadian whiskey, irish whiskey, others; by distribution channels such as on-trade and off-trade; and geography.

– The changing lifestyles, consumption habits of whiskey, high disposable income, growing affordability of whiskey, and increasing demand for premium whiskey increased the whiskey market growth.

– Europe holds the largest share in the whiskey market with almost 34% market share. Germany, Italy, Spain, and France are the major countries for whiskey production and consumption in this region. Europe is also the largest producer and consumer of whiskey.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Preference for Organic Whiskey

Demand for variety in scotch whiskey from fast-growing emerging markets and the request for lower alcohol varieties and organic whiskey among health-conscious drinkers are the driver moving the market forward. Moreover, with the increasing focus on healthy living across the world, people are preferring this variety of whiskeys. The value of organic alcoholic beverages exported from Denmark increased to 129.60% from the year 2013 to 2017, This has driven the increase in preference for organic whiskeys of Denmark and other countries from the rest of the world. Companies, such as Bainbridge Organic Distillers, have developed artisan-distilled spirits that are made from USDA Certified Organic wheat, barley, triticale, and corn, grown especially for their distillery, and the quality of each of their products is a direct reflection of the superiority of their grains.

