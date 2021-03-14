Seed Treatment Market to 2022 – Growing Steady at 10.82% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 11.31 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Seed Treatment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Seed Treatment Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Seed Treatment Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Seed Treatment Market is estimated at US$ 6.76 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% from 2017, to reach US$ 11.31 Billion by 2022. This report spread across 203 Pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with 101 tables and 46 figures.

Top Companies profiled in the Seed Treatment Market include are Bayer (Germany), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF(Germany), Dow AgroSciences (US), DuPont (US), FMC (US), Sumitomo Chemical (Japan), Arysta LifeScience (US), INCOTEC(Netherlands), Nufarm (Australia), UPL (India), and Germains (UK).

“The Oil Seeds & Pulses segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the Basis of Crop Type, the oil seeds & pulses segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing cultivated areas under soybean, canola, and sunflower in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are projected to drive the application of seed treatment in these crops for their higher industrial value.

“The Seed Coating segment, by application technique, led the market in 2016.”

On the basis of application technique, the seed coating segment dominated the market in 2017 due to the increased adoption of this technique across the globe. Huge demand for multifunctional seed technologies and the advent of controlled-release technology in seed treatment are the factors driving the growth of seed coating.

“Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the seed treatment market between 2017 and 2022. The Asia Pacific region has been experiencing significant demand for seed treatment due to the need to undertake efforts to minimize the environmental concerns associated with excessive pesticide use. There has been a positive trend in the consumption of insecticide seed treatment in countries such as Australia, China, and other developing countries of the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I – 65 %, Tier II – 20%, and Tier III – 15%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 29%,Directors – 21%, and Others – 50%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 30%, North America– 10%, South America– 15%, and Middle East & Africa – 5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions Determining and projecting the size of the market with respect to type, function, crop type, application technique, and region, over the period ranging from 2017 to 2022 Analyzing the demand-side factors on the basis of the following: Impact of macro- and micro-economic factors on the market Shift in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions

Target Audience for Seed Treatment Market: Seed treatment manufacturers, formulators, and blenders, Seed treatment traders, suppliers, distributors, importers, and exporters, Crop protection chemical providers and manufacturers, Agricultural co-operative societies, Commercial research & development (R&D) organizations and financial institutions, Fertilizer associations and industry bodies such as International Seed Federation (ISF), American Seed Trade Association (ASTA), and Oregon Seed Association, Government agricultural departments and regulatory bodies such as US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), US Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Reason to buy this report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on seed treatment offered by the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and growth strategies in the seed treatment market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets-the report analyzes the agricultural markets for seed treatment across various regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the seed treatment market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market share, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the seed treatment market.

