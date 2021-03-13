Smart Education Market Is Thriving Worldwide| Adobe Systems, Blackboard, Cisco Systems

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of pages on title ‘Global Smart Education Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)and important players such as Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States), Blackboard, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), D2L Corporation (Canada), Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India), Ellucian Company L.P. (United States), Mcgraw-Hill Education (United States) etc.

Smart education is the acronym for self-directed, motivated, adaptive, resource-enriched, and technologies-embedded. Smart education is advanced learning method in which several innovative technology and equipment are used in order to gain better learning experience. Education has moved to a really advanced level where the one-sided lecture methods no more exist and students are having a more interactive learning experience. Furthermore, the latest technological advancements are one of the major factors due to which several numbers of learning modes have been developed. Parents, students, and the community rely on institutions to deliver high-quality education to prepare the next generation for fulfilling lives and careers. There are several components are available to deliver a better learning experience such as hardware devices, software’s, and services. The rising disposable income is also one of the major factor escalating the market growth of smart education market during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Adobe Systems Incorporated (United States), Blackboard, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), D2L Corporation (Canada), Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India), Ellucian Company L.P. (United States), Mcgraw-Hill Education (United States), Pearson Education, Inc. (United States), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) and Smart Technologies (Canada).

Market Trend

• Growing Focus on Personalization As Well As Adaptive Learning

• The emergence of Virtual Schools

• Growing Inclination toward Integrating AR, VR, and AI in Smart Classrooms

Market Drivers

• The Rising Disposable Income across the Globe

• Favorable Government Initiatives

• Growing Investments for Increasing the Global Literacy Rate

• Rising Penetration of Innovative Edtech Products and Services

Opportunities

• Growing Demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Major Market Developments:

On 22 Jan. 2019, Pearson has announced Pearson Realize, its single sign-on platform for accessing thousands of learning resources, assessments, student data, and management tools. The company is now google for Education Premier Partner. It is one of the first products from a major education company to achieve premier status in the Google for Education Partner Program. and On May 22, 2018, D2L, a leading smart education company has launched its Emerald Release the newest version of its Brightspace LMS which provides an intuitive social and mobile-friendly teaching and learning experience for higher education, K-12, and corporate training.

