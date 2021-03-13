Seaweed Liquid Fertilizer Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2017-2025

Seaweed includes various type of red, brown, and green algae. Seaweed can be used as food, medicine, fertilizer, for filtration, in cosmetics, and in industries. Seaweed extracts have been used as liquid fertilizers on various crops to promote growth and development. The most important benefit seaweed fertilizer can provide is that it boosts plant health and helps plants deal with environmental stressors such as heat, cold, wind, drought, and disease. Using seaweed as fertilizer also increases overall nutrition, including protein content. Seaweed for plants has been used by gardeners and a farmer for thousands of years. Liquid seaweed is ideal nourishment for plants but is different from most N P K (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) fertilizer treatments.

In fact, seaweed only contains a little K – potassium. But it has many other minerals, vitamins, and enzymes that are natural growth stimulants. Many of these are not found elsewhere. These nutrients fuel the plant cells’ growth, and this results in healthier, stronger, and more disease-resistant plants. Seaweed liquid fertilizers boosts increased uptake of nutrients from the soil, better resistance to frost and other stress conditions, increased resistance to pests, and increased yields. A crucial advantage of these liquids over solids is that it can be sprayed directly onto plant leaves for direct leaf uptake. Seaweed fertilizer can be used as soil treatment. Since most plants absorb their nutrients through the leaves, applying it with a foliar method will benefit the plant even more. As the plant absorbs sunlight, it will also absorb the nutrients in the fertilizer.

Driving factors of for global seaweed liquid fertilizer market is the increasing demand for seaweed extracts in agriculture industries which helps in improving seed germination. Seaweed extracts when used with NPK fertilizers improves the effectiveness of fertilizers. Large quantities of food have to be produced to meet the need of the rapidly increasing world population. Considerable deficiency of food materials is expected in future. It is necessary to avoid this fast approaching disaster. Production of various types of crops can be increased adequately by seaweed liquid fertilizers. Owing to different health problems and environmental deterioration caused by chemical products, need for organically farmed produce is on the rise. Organic farming needs biological and organic inputs rather than chemical inputs and there exists need to increase global production of bio fertilizers. Another major driver of the seaweed liquid fertilizer market is the support that the industry is receiving from government and non-government organizations. The global seaweed liquid fertilizer market is gaining good traction in the market due to the major concern related to the safety of the environment and the need for eco-friendly fertilizers. The restraining factor in the seaweed liquid fertilizer market is that farmers are reluctant to use this type of fertilizer. Also, the price of seaweed liquid fertilizer is higher than chemical fertilizers. Seaweed liquid fertilizer is harmful to human health; therefore, proper care needs to be taken during application. These factors are anticipated to slow down the growth of the sea weed liquid fertilizer market.

In terms of geography, the global seaweed liquid fertilizer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The global market is dominated by North America due to technological advancements and high level of recognition among the people in the region. North America is followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific market is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. Rising awareness in emerging countries is a key factor boosting the seaweed liquid fertilizer market.

Key players in the seaweed liquid fertilizer market are Maxicrop (UK) Limited, Kelpak, Agri Bio Care India, Agri life, Herbal Agro Organics, and Canada Oceanic.

